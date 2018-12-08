Lady Gaga ‘in tears’ after five Grammy nominations

The popstar and actress has been recognised for her work in musical drama A Star Is Born, in which she stars alongside Bradley Cooper.

Hit song Shallow from the movie earned her nods in categories including song and record of the year while she and Cooper are up for best pop duo/group for the same track.

Writing on Twitter, an emotional Gaga thanked fans.

She said: “I am so deeply moved I’ve been in tears all morning. Thank you to the Recording Academy for recognising our song Shallow from A Star is Born in four categories including Record and Song of the Year!

“And thank you deeply for nominating my piano version of Joanne, a song I sang while I was recovering from many issues, a moment that revived me, a song about family and loss.

“I love you and I love my fans so so very much. Thank you for this honour. God Bless.”

Gaga – who already has six Grammy wins to her name – is also nominated for best pop solo performance for Joanne, another song from the film.

Her fifth nod comes in the best song written for visual media category for Shallow.

Gaga congratulated co-star Cooper.

And congratulations to a true artist and musician Bradley Cooper, nominated alongside me. I couldn't be more proud of the friendship and power of his artistry and to stand with him. pic.twitter.com/RCxet6O2C9 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 8, 2018

Alongside a picture of the pair together in the film, she wrote: “And congratulations to a true artist and musician Bradley Cooper, nominated alongside me.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the friendship and power of his artistry and to stand with him.”

Gaga’s five nominations leave her trailing behind leading man Kendrick Lamar, who has eight.

His work on the Black Panther soundtrack accounts for seven of those. Elsewhere, Canadian rapper Drake earned seven nominations while Cardi B joined Gaga on five.

Press Association