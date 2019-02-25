Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s romantic Oscars performance divides viewers

Viewers were torn over Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s intimate performance at the Oscars, with some saying it was beautiful but others calling it awkward.

Viewers were torn over Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s intimate performance at the Oscars, with some saying it was beautiful but others calling it awkward.

The A Star Is Born actors took to the stage to perform Shallow, which won the best original song prize.

Gaga sat at the piano with Cooper at the side of the stage before he then joined her, and they spent much of the romantic performance looking into each others’ eyes, channelling their film characters Ally and Jackson.

Some viewers loved their act, with actress Alyssa Milano among the many praising it.

She tweeted: “That was f****** beautiful, @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper. #AStarIsBorn.”

Singer Ally Brooke tweeted: “Oh my god that was pure magic….I have goosebumps all over my body….one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen….speechless….I love you so much Bradley and Gaga. rewinding and watching again bc that was phenomenal.”

American YouTube personality Philip DeFranco said: “Based on the Internet reaction I think legally speaking Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have to get married and have a baby now or it’s a felony. #Oscars.”

One viewer wrote: “not to be dramatic but the way bradley cooper and lady gaga look at each other sets my insides ON FIRE.”

Another commented on the chemistry between the pair, tweeting: “Raise your hand if you thought Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were about to make out. #Oscars⁠ ⁠.”

“Who doesn’t want someone to look at them the way Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper look at each other?” one fan tweeted.

“Damn! That performance brought me to tears and solidified my crush on both of them! #AStarIsBorn.”

Who doesn’t want someone to look at them the way Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper look at each other?

However, for a large number of Oscars viewers, the performance was not to their liking.

One tweeted: “Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper together make me so uncomfortable…. too many long awkward stares into each other’s eyes.”

Another echoed the sentiment, writing: “Is it just me or did that performance from lady gaga and bradley cooper made you feel a lil’ awkward?”

One viewer said their “chemistry is off the charts” but that it must be “awkward” for his partner, supermodel Irina Shayk, to watch in the audience.

Gaga and Cooper received a standing ovation at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles following their rendition of Shallow.

Press Association