Kristin Chenoweth congratulates Ariana Grande on casting in Wicked movie

Kristin Chenoweth has congratulated pop star Ariana Grande on her casting in the big screen adaptation of musical Wicked.

The Glee star originated the role of Glinda the Good Witch on Broadway, and Grande will take on the role in the upcoming film, which will be directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M Chu and will star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

Chenoweth shared a tweet posted by Grande in 2011, in which she said Glinda was her dream role, as well as a black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Grande as a child after a performance of Wicked.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’m not sure if I’ve ever been this proud.

“From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!!), you were destined for this role. Congratulations @arianagrande!

“The best Glinda you will be with @cynthiaerivo by your side. I love you!!”

Frozen star Idina Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba on Broadway has also shared her good wishes, writing on Twitter: “Congrats to two amazing women.

“May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us.

“So much love.”

Chu previously shared screenshots of from his video calls with Grande and Erivo when he told them they had the roles.

Goooood Newwwws!!! The incredible #CynthiaErivo and @ArianaGrande will be our Elphaba and Galinda in @WickedMovie @UniversalPics Get ready for a match up like you’ve never seen!!! In pink and green!!! pic.twitter.com/t1eH82mCe7 — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) November 5, 2021

He wrote: “These two witches!! The emotional moment I got to tell @cynthiaerivo and @arianagrande that they were our Elphaba and Galinda in the @WickedMovie for @unistudios.

“Wait until you see what they bring!! It is other worldly. Ahhhhh!!!”

Wicked debuted on Broadway in October 2003 with Menzel, Chenoweth and Joel Grey as the original cast members playing Elphaba, Glinda and the Wizard, respectively.

The show tells the backstory of The Wizard Of Oz and what happened before Dorothy arrived in the enchanted world.

It launched in the West End in 2006 and is playing at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.