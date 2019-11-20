Kristen Stewart to take flight at Charlie’s Angels premiere

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska will take flight as the new version of Charlie’s Angels premieres in London.

The trio star as the next generation of angels working for the mysterious Charles Townsend in the latest big-screen reboot of the classic 1970s TV show.

They will be joined by the film’s director, writer and producer Elizabeth Banks, who also stars as Bosley, as well as co-star Sam Clafflin, for the red carpet event at the Curzon Mayfair.

The new instalment joins the crimefighters after Townsend’s security and investigation agency has expanded internationally and there are highly trained women all over the world, guided by multiple handlers referred to as Bosley.

Stewart, Scott and Balinska follow in the footsteps of Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, who played Charlie’s Angels in the 2000 film and its sequel Full Throttle, and Jaclyn Smith, Cheryl Ladd, Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, Shelley Hack and Tanya Roberts, who starred in the initial series.

The new film also stars Sir Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou, Nat Faxon and Noah Centieno.

Charlie’s Angels will be released in UK cinemas on November 29.

PA Media