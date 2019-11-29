Knives Out a cut above usual whodunnit fare

They're never too violent, the Reverend Green in the library with a candlestick sort of thing, but dastardly enough to warrant the attention of a master detective and a long list of overacting suspects.

Though great fun, they're often quite bad films, but Rian Johnson's Knives Out! is a cut above the usual amiable nonsense, and rescues a tired formula with ingenuity and wit. Johnson's cast is not too shabby either, led with aplomb by Daniel Craig, who plays the celebrated private detective Benoit Blanc.

He arrives at the palatial home of elderly multimillionaire crime writer Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), who has just been found dead in his study. His throat was cut, but in such a fashion as to indicate that it could only have been suicide. Benoit Blanc, however, is not convinced and wonders why he's been sent a generous advance to investigate the crime by a mystery client.

There's something off about the whole thing, and if it does turn out to be murder, there'll certainly be no shortage of suspects, not least his three money-grabbing children, who seem more interested in when the will is going to be read than who might have done it.

His daughter Lynda (Jamie Lee Curtis), is a successful businesswoman with a caustic tongue and designs on the vast mansion, as does her husband Richard (Don Johnson), a pompous philanderer. Joni (Toni Collette), Thrombey's widowed daughter-in-law is broke and out for what she can get; the dead man's youngest son Walt (Michael Shannon) feels he's been unfairly treated; and then there's Ransom (Chris Evans), Harlan's obnoxious grandson, who had an argument with the old man on the night of his death.

A charming familial line-up, but Benoit Blanc is more interested in Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas), Harlan's nurse, who seems to know more than she's letting on. Amusingly, Marta has a physical reaction to untruths, and throws up every time she tries to lie: the detective uses this unfortunate response to debunk a few of his wilder theories before honing in on the truth. Apparently Rian Johnson came up with the idea for this film a decade ago or so, but was derailed by his involvement in an obscure low-budget art house production called Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He's currently writing a new trilogy of Star Wars films, but somehow found the time to make this thoroughly enjoyable mystery caper - it makes you wish he took a break from sci-fi more often.

His script gets the balance between humour and drama exactly right, and ensures that Knives Out! never descends into mere parody. The story and characters are strong enough to take seriously and Johnson also finds time to take the odd side-swipe at the socio-political zeitgeist: the character of an alt-right teenage grandson who spends most of his time posting abrasive social media messages is apparently inspired by the director's unhappy interactions with chippy Star Wars fans.

Films like this allow actors to have fun and a fine cast duly oblige. Collette is wonderfully fruity as Joni, a hippyish guru whose lifestyle business sounds like a bargain basement version of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop: Joni's right-on platitudes mask underlying neuroses and an abiding love of money, an obsession she shares will all the other 'bereaved', whose supposed grief vanishes when they find out that there may be a problem with the will.

In a brief appearance as Thrombey, Plummer exudes twinkle-eyed mischief, Lee Curtis's Linda seems as sharp as one of the many glistening blades that decorate the walls of the Thrombey mansion, and Shannon fumes impotently as the talentless, entitled Walt.

Cuban actress De Armas is very good as the unfortunate Marta, whose huge eyes and unshakable decency make her the only character we really care about. But this clever, amusing film belongs to Daniel Craig, and his meticulous detective. Sporting a southern drawl Tennessee Williams would not have been ashamed of, Blanc loiters superciliously in the background, seems enormously amused by the whole situation and has a winning tendency to refer to himself in the third person. It's a lovely comic turn.

At the movies: Your guide to all the week’s new releases

The Two Popes (12A, 125mins)

Directed by Fernando Mierelles and elegantly scripted by Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes imagines a series of telling encounters between the present pontiff and his predecessor. It’s 2013 and the papacy of Benedict XVI (Anthony Hopkins) is embroiled in sex abuse scandals when he invites Argentinian Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) to Rome. The two men could not be more different — Bergoglio a poor church Jesuit, Ratzinger a staunch conservative — but the German becomes convinced he has found his successor. It’s a fond and indulgent soft-focus conceit, but beautifully acted and paced.

The Nightingale (18, 136mins)

Jennifer Kent’s follow-up to her brilliant 2014 horror film The Babadook is set in early 19th century Tasmania and stars an excellent Aisling Franciosi as Claire Carroll, an Irish convict who works as a servant for a British Army unit. Her boss Lieutenant Hawkins (Sam Claflin) is a cruel, sadistic man and one night descends in a rage on Claire’s shack, rapes her and kills all dear to her. Thereafter, Claire heads into the jungle in the company of an aboriginal guide (Baykali Ganambarr), seeking vengeance. Though a little long, Kent’s film is gripping, very nicely shot and exposes the callow myth that the British empire was benevolent.

Charlie’s Angels (12A, 118mins)

Elizabeth Banks is the brains behind this latest revival of the franchise based on a hokey 1970s TV series. On that show, glamorous females with fantastic hair solved crimes at the behest of a disembodied boss called Charlie. Two indifferent movies in the early 2000s did little to update the concept, which is given a mild #MeToo makeover in this one. Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska play Angels sent to Berlin to investigate the theft of a new green energy gizmo that has been weaponised. A daft plot might be okay in the circumstances, but flat performances and a bad script make this a most forgettable caper.

