Kin, Belfast and An Cailín Ciúin are leading the shortlist for this year’s Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) awards.

The RTÉ crime drama Kin has received the most nominations being shortlisted in 13 categories.

In the film categories, Belfast and An Cailín Ciúin have bother received 10 nominations.

Deadly Cuts, which hit Irish cinemas last year and was more recently uploaded to Netflix, was shortlisted in seven different categories.

Other films that got multiple nods were Swan Song (six), Who We Love (five) and You Are Not My Mother (five).

In the television category, Vikings: Valhalla and Hidden Assets received seven nominations, Smother received five and Three Families got three.

The winners will be announced at virtual ceremony hosted by Deirdre O’Kane on Virgin Media One on Saturday, March 12.

A physical award ceremony is due to take place in April, with the academy saying it will shortly announce the details.

Speaking about the nominees, IFTA Chief Executive Áine Moriarty said: “What a spectacular line-up of Nominees that have been shortlisted for Irish Academy Awards this year, after a record-breaking production year for the Irish industry.

"The work being recognised this year showcases to the world what our talented industry has to offer.

“It’s an incredible reflection of the high calibre of Irish talent, filmmaking and storytelling that we have in this country, at world-class standards. The Irish Academy is proud to acknowledge and reward their great achievements”.

Full list of nominees:

BEST FILM

An Cailín Ciúin

Belfast

Deadly Cuts

Swan Song

Who We Love

You Are Not My Mother

DIRECTOR FILM

Benjamin Cleary - Swan Song

Colm Bairéad - An Cailín Ciúin

Graham Cantwell - Who We Love

Kate Dolan - You Are Not My Mother

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

SCRIPT FILM

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Philip Doherty - Redemption of a Rogue

Benjamin Cleary - Swan Song

Graham Cantwell & Katie McNeice - Who We Love

Kate Dolan - You Are Not My Mother

LEAD ACTOR FILM

Aaron Monaghan - Redemption of a Rogue

Dónall Ó Héalai - Foscadh

Jude Hill - Belfast

Moe Dunford - Nightride

Peter Coonan - Doineann

LEAD ACTRESS FILM

Angeline Ball - Deadly Cuts

Catherine Clinch - An Cailín Ciúin

Gemma-Leah Devereux - The Bright Side

Hazel Doupe - You Are Not My Mother

Niamh Algar - Censor

SUPPORTING ACTOR FILM

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Cillian O Gairbhí - Foscadh

Dean Quinn - Who We Love

Jamie Dornan - Belfast

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor - The Bright Side

SUPPORTING ACTRESS FILM

Amy-Joyce Hastings - Who We Love

Caitríona Balfe - Belfast

Carrie Crowley - An Cailín Ciúin

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ruth Negga - Passing

THE GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Castro's Spies

Love Yourself Today

Lyra

Pure Grit

The Dance

Young Plato

SHORT FILM

A White Horse

Best Foot Forward

Debutante

Harvest

Nothing to Declare

Scrap

Ship of Souls

Silence

The Colour Between

The Passion

SHORT ANIMATION

Bardo

Da Humbug

Fall of the Ibis King

Memento Mori

BEST DRAMA

Hidden Assets

Kin

Smother

Vikings Valhalla

DIRECTOR DRAMA

Ciaran Donnelly - The Wheel of Time

Dathaí Keane - Smother

Diarmuid Goggins - Kin

Hannah Quinn - Vikings: Valhalla

Lisa Mulcahy - Ridley Road

SCRIPT DRAMA

Declan Croghan - Vikings: Valhalla

Kate O'Riordan - Smother

Morna Regan - Hidden Assets

Peter McKenna - Hidden Assets

Peter McKenna - Kin

LEAD ACTOR DRAMA

Aidan Gillen - Kin

Jimmy Nesbitt - Stay Close

Liam Cunningham - Domina

Sam Keeley - Kin

LEAD ACTRESS DRAMA

Angeline Ball - Hidden Assets

Clare Dunne - Kin

Dervla Kirwan - Smother

Niamh Algar - Deceit

Sinead Keenan - Three Families

SUPPORTING ACTOR DRAMA

Andrew Scott - The Pursuit of Love

Ciaran Hinds - Kin

Emmett J Scanlan - Kin

Owen McDonnell - Three Families

Peter Coonan - Hidden Assets

SUPPORTING ACTRESS DRAMA

Cathy Belton - Hidden Assets

Justine Mitchell - Smother

Lola Petticrew - Three Families

Maria Doyle-Kennedy - Kin

Simone Kirby - Hidden Assets

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Burschi Wojnar - Redemption of a Rogue

James Mather - Kin

Kate McCullough - An Cailín Ciúin

Narayan Van Maele - You Are Not My Mother

Peter Robertson - Vikings: Valhalla

EDITING

Dermot Diskin - Kin

John Murphy - An Cailín Ciúin

Nathan Nugent - Swan Song

Tony Cranstoun - Zone 414

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle - Belfast

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Derek Wallace - Kin

Emma Lowney - An Cailín Ciúin

Joe Fallover - Wolf

Tamara Conboy - Deadly Cuts

Tom Conroy - Vikings: Valhalla

COSTUME DESIGN

Eimear Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh - Foundation

Kathy Strachan - Deadly Cuts

Louise Stanton - An Cailín Ciúin

Susan O'Connor Cave - Vikings: Valhalla

Susan Scott - Zone 414

MAKEUP & HAIR

Sian Wilson - Belfast

Lyndsey Herron & Edwina Kelly - Deadly Cuts

Linda Gannon &Clare Lambe - Foundation

Eileen Buggy, Audrey Doyle, & Barrie Gower - The Green Knight

Dee Corcoran, Joe Whelan, &Thomas McInerney - Vikings: Valhalla

SOUND

Aza Hand & Alan Scully - Boys From County Hell

John "Bob" Brennan, Fionan Higgins, Mark Henry, &

Andrew Kirwan - Smother

Karl Merren & Johnny Marshall - The Green Knight

Steve Fanagan - Swan Song

Steve Fanagan, John "Bob" Brennan, & Brendan Rehill - An Cailín Ciúin

ORIGINAL MUSIC

David Holmes - Kin

Die Hexen - You Are Not My Mother

Joseph Conlan - Who We Love

Stephen Rennicks - An Cailín Ciúin

Van Morrison - Belfast

VFX

Ed Bruce & Andrew Barry - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Ed Bruce & Andrew Barry - The Nevers

Ed Bruce & Manuel Martinez - Swan Song

Ed Bruce & Sam Johnston - The Book of Boba Fett

Kevin Cahill & Eric Saindon - The Green Knight