Kila Lord Cassidy (13) on her famous co-star: ‘I just treated Florence Pugh like I would when meeting a new teacher for the first time’

Twenty years ago, while attending the Berlin Film Festival, Dubliner Elaine Cassidy was told her career was almost over.

Cassidy was 22 at the time and in Berlin to promote Enda Walsh’s Disco Pigs, in which she starred alongside Cillian Murphy.

“A guy said to me, ‘You won’t work past 30’. I was young and was like ‘I will!’.

“He goes: ‘You won’t work. When you hit 30, you’ll stop working.’ And in a way, the industry was more like that back then.”

The man who made those unsolicited comments was, of course, wrong. The work has not dried up — Cassidy has starred in a range of films, TV shows and theatrical productions.

From her breakthrough role in 1999 Felicia’s Journey alongside Bob Hoskins and blockbuster horror The Others to RTÉ series Acceptable Risk, and in acclaimed West End productions.

While she thinks there is still a problem with ageism in the acting industry, she believes attitudes have changed considerably in the last two decades.

“It’s hugely changed,” she says. “There’s so many roles for women. I think it’s more forgiving. I think there’s still a way to go, but we’re definitely moving in the right direction [in terms] of inclusivity, of embracing differences.”

Her latest project is a special one. She stars in Netflix period drama The Wonder, directed by Sebastián Lelio. Set in Ireland in the 1860s, the action centres around English nurse Lib (Florence Pugh), who is sent over to a rural community to investigate and assist in the case of Anna, an 11-year-old girl who hasn’t eaten for four months.

Florence Pugh and Kila Lord Cassidy in The Wonder. Photo: Netflix

Whatsapp Florence Pugh and Kila Lord Cassidy in The Wonder. Photo: Netflix

Elaine plays the part of Anna’s fervently religious mother Rosaleen O’Donnell, while Elaine’s real-life daughter, Kila Lord Cassidy (13), takes on the part of Anna. It is the first time the mum and daughter have worked together.

“The exciting part of being an actor is when you get to work with brilliant actors. And I know what Kila is capable of,” Elaine says.

In many ways it was inevitable Kila would end up in the film business. Not only is her mother an actor, but so is her father. Stephen Lord is best known for playing Jace Brown in Eastenders and met Elaine in 2007 while filming murder mystery The Truth.

Growing up, Kila watched her parents perform, visited them on film sets and even helped them prep for auditions.

“I think I was five and I was doing self-tapes with my mum,” Kila says. “[I was ] holding the camera and she was like, ‘Kila, you need to pick up your lines, and more American accent’. I was at the back doing the camera, reading lines... it was always there.”

Her desire to act was evident at a young age.

“The signs were blatant,” mum Elaine says. “It was in her bones, it was in her blood.”

Stephen and Elaine thought Kila would get to “at least 15 or 17 before this would kick off”, but she landed her first role at the age of nine in the 2020 thriller The Doorman, alongside Ruby Rose.

“When I found out that I could do that for a living? I think it was pretty hard to wait until I was 17 to start my career,” Kila says. “I just wanted to do it straight away.”

When Kila was cast in The Wonder, she was over the moon. During one of her initial Zoom meetings with Lelio, he asked if she thought Elaine would be interested in playing the part of Rosaleen.

“My parents were on the other side of the room listening anxiously,” she says. “I’m sure at that point mum was terrified I was going to say the wrong thing.”

Thankfully she said the right thing and soon both were shooting in the heather-filled Featherbeds in Wicklow.

The Wonder has an exceptionally strong cast, including Oscar nominee Ciarán Hinds, Brían F. O’Byrne, Niamh Algar and Toby Jones. But perhaps the glossiest name attached to it is that of Pugh, who starred in Midsommar and Little Women. Most recently, she was caught up in the acres of gossip surrounding the Don’t Worry Darling press junket.

Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue and Kila Lord Cassidy on the red carpet at the Irish premiere screening of The Wonder at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin. Photo: Andres Poveda

Whatsapp Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue and Kila Lord Cassidy on the red carpet at the Irish premiere screening of The Wonder at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin. Photo: Andres Poveda

Pugh’s star may be skyrocketing, but when Kila heard who would be taking on the lead role, she was nonplussed.

“I’d asked my parents [who would play Lib] and they said: ‘It’s Florence Pugh.’ And at that point, I had no idea who she was,” Kila laughs.

It wasn’t until they were halfway through the shoot that Kila began to understand the following Pugh had. She started googling her and discovered her social media following (8.4million on Instagram alone) and YouTube channels.

“And at that point, I was like, ‘Oh, so she is famous. She’s huge!’.”

She is glad she didn’t know too much about her co-star as she believes it helped foster a better on and off-screen relationship.

“I just treated her like I would when meeting a teacher for the first time... it was so natural.”

The story at the heart of The Wonder, based on Emma Donoghue’s novel, is heavy stuff, touching on issues relating to anorexia, child and sexual abuse, death, abject poverty and baby loss. Working on such an emotionally intense movie could be draining, but Elaine revels in these stories and roles.

“You don’t want to go to work and be vanilla,” she says. “You want to go to work and get stuck into a steak… [Those] intense scenes, they’re really satisfying. That’s why you go to work... The deeper you can go in a character, the more interesting it is.”

Elaine is known to throw everything into the parts she plays. When she starred as Abigail in a 2006 production of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, she became so invested in the role, she had a breakdown.

“I had my breakdown on stage, at the very end of the run,” she previously told The Guardian. “I used to have spasms in my body, playing Abigail. It was a dark place, but it was worth it — I handed over my life to her.”

She seems to have approached the role of Rosaleen with more detachment. “No one on set was a method actor. We were able to switch on and switch off as and when it was needed.”

The acting industry is known for being unrelentingly tough, filled with rejection and a complete lack of stability. I ask if Elaine had any reservations about her daughter following in her and her husband’s footsteps.

“My experience in this industry is that it has given us a great life,” she says. “And I know we’re some of the lucky ones… I absolutely love my job. The passion has never waned in any which way, and I see that passion oozing out of Kila.”

Elaine believes having parents in the industry is a bonus — she and Stephen have decades’ worth of insight to bestow on their daughter. “There’s a level of protection there straight away,” she says.

Elaine is also aware that while Kila is passionate about acting, she may decide to take a different route in years to come.

“The second she says, ‘Oh, I don’t want to do it anymore’, well, it’s her choice. We’re supporting what she wants to do. And that’s what you do when you love someone.”

I can’t imagine that happening any time soon. Kila is positively fizzing with enthusiasm when she talks about being on set.

She recalls the reassurance she felt when she saw her mum in a scene or caught a glimpse of her dad watching from behind the camera and speaks fondly of the warm relationships she had with Pugh and Lelio.

“It was like being in a room full of love,” she says.

The Wonder is in cinemas on November 2 and released on Netflix on November 16.