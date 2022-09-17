Kids’ films may be more inclusive and less racist, but they can’t escape their age

New narrative: 2013’s Frozen is a watershed moment in the depiction of women in children’s animation

The times they are a-changin’ and so too are kids’ films. Like many parents, I signed up to Disney+ many months ago in the hope of having a cornucopia of movie distraction/a stopgap babysitter.

But I’ve been sucked into the archive. How could you not? I’ve been surprised at how rudimentary the CGI on the first Ice Age film is. I’ve watched the Marvel universe (endlessly) expand. And I’ve spent hours googling the careers of different 1950s Disney voiceover artists. Fun fact: the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella also voiced Fred Flintstone’s mother-in-law Pearl Slaghoople.

It’s a database of kids’ films. And, boy, there have been some thematic and stylistic overhauls over the years.

For starters, the films are, thankfully, much more inclusive and a lot less racist — I think Peter Pan may be the most xenophobic film I have ever watched. Today, there are more diverse casts and cultures on screen.

Expand Close A scene from Peter Pan, which feels xenophobic to modern tastes / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A scene from Peter Pan, which feels xenophobic to modern tastes

There has also been a shift away from bad-to-the-bone moustache-twirling villains who usually have an inexplicable hatred of orphans or puppies (or both).

The villains these days are vulnerable or misunderstood like the burning Te Kā in Moana. And, if they do still hate puppies, it can all be traced back to the terrible treatment they received in their own childhoods.

Indeed, in some movies, such as Turning Red, a film about the taut relationships between mothers and daughters — not to mention puberty and menstruation — there is no traditional baddie at all. The concept of villainy is more abstract and conceptual. “In the case of Turning Red, it’s intergenerational trauma,” according to Al Horner, the journalist, author and host of the Script Apart podcast.

The core message at the heart of the films have also shifted. In the 1950s and ’60s, the threat of parental abandonment and separation permeated a lot of children’s films; most famously in the heart-wrenching scene in Bambi where his mother is shot dead by a ranger during a snowstorm, or when Dumbo’s mother is chained up after she defends her babe from being bullied.

While parental abandonment is still evident in modern films, it’s often done in a much less harrowing way. In 2021’s Luca, for example, Alberto’s father is absent, but we never see him leave or witness the immediate aftermath.

“Kids films, like any particular piece of pop culture… tend to be little time capsules,” Horner says. “Those early Disney films, the things they express about the attitudes we should take towards work, all the way to relationships and friendship — they’re all very much of their time.”

Oscar-nominated film-maker and animator Tomm Moore of Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon shares this sentiment. “Kids’ movies reflect both the concerns of parents of that generation, and the childhoods of the parents of that generation,” he says.

Video of the Day

Children’s films from the 1940s and ’50s “were pretty sophisticated, and pretty dark. And they played with a lot of Jungian stuff that’s important to kids, like abandonment.”

He says it is important to remember the original audiences for those films, and the context they were created in. For people recovering or fleeing World War II in Europe, the threat of suddenly losing one’s family had an immediate sense of reality.

“A lot of those Disney classics were being screened to [people coming out of] the Depression era or [people] traumatised from the Second World War. The kids that watched the Disney movies then were [living] in a different context. Losing your parents or becoming an orphan was pretty real then,” Moore says.

In the 1980s, movies such as The Goonies, Hook, Uncle Buck and Home Alone boldly asserted childhood independence and suggested adults did not have the answers to everything. In fact, in Home Alone, much of the premise seems to be: “Aren’t adults total morons?”

In recent years, there have been a lot of ‘sorrys’. In movies such as Luca, Turning Red and Encanto, parents or older generations spend a lot of screen time simply apologising to children for their own shortcomings.

Expand Close There's no traditional baddie in 2022's Turning Red / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp There's no traditional baddie in 2022's Turning Red

Vox film critic Emily St James has dubbed the recent trend the “millennial parental apology fantasy”.

“Instead of telling the time-honoured story of a child learning just how much their parent has sacrificed for them, these stories tell its mirror image,” she argues. “The parent has to realise the need to take their child as they are; the child usually has to realise that their parent’s horrible treatment of them is rooted in something bad their parent experienced”.

She believes this is because millennial film-makers grew up in an “era when the internet and pop culture have widely disseminated knowledge about the nature and weight of intergenerational trauma”.

Moore believes it may also reflect the guilt many parents and creators harbour about the planet. “We are all conscious as parents that we’re not handing a better world over and that kids are gonna have quite a future ahead of them,” he says.

“It is nice and sunny at the moment but half the f***ing planet’s on fire. Making Captain Planet now isn’t going to cut it… So I think a certain humbleness in the representation of adults is good.”

It is the depiction of women in these films that demonstrates the most obvious change.

Frozen was a turning point in terms of the fairy-tale narrative of ‘woman falls head over heels with a handsome stranger’. Writer and director Jennifer Lee, with her two strong and independent female leads, was determined to move to something that was more reflective of our times.

Even within film franchises there have been shifts in the depiction of women. “We continue to see these evolutions,” Horner says. “Frozen is a watershed moment and an obvious example, but… there are these kinds of little glacial changes [in other franchises].”

Horner cites the changing depiction of Little Bo Peep in Toy Story. “The latest Toy Story film was very conscious about how they treated the Little Bo Peep character and how they gave her agency... That is night and day towards the treatment of that character in the first film. In the first, she is solely the reward for Woody.”

Expand Close How Little Bo Peep has been given an updated look during the Toy Story franchise / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp How Little Bo Peep has been given an updated look during the Toy Story franchise

“Artists in the animation community are super sensitive to all of the important social justice movements that are going on at the moment,” Moore says.

“I mean, someone said ‘It’ll take 100 years of female directors, with female characters, before we have balance’. So there’s a lot more work to do. And that’s just [in relation to] gender equality.”

Some people lament that kids’ films are becoming too sanitised and conceptual. And maybe there is some truth in that — I think we can all agree we don’t need any more Disney villain origin stories to explain why the characters were such bints in the original 1950s animations.

It’s also worth remembering that children today are well able to handle the emotional messages contained in kids’ films of the 1940s and ’50s.

It’s not the resilience of the children that has changed, it’s the issues the parents are working through. “These creators are often parents, and their children are their muses,” Horner says. “These films become battlegrounds for creatives and artists working out their own dilemmas around relationships, parenting and their relationships with their children.”