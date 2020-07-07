Key players in Johnny Depp libel claim

The trial in Johnny Depp’s libel claim against The Sun is due to begin at the High Court in London (Ian West/PA)

Here are some of the key people in the trial of Johnny Depp’s libel claim against The Sun newspaper:

– Johnny Depp

Mr Depp has been on the Hollywood A-list for more than 30 years, becoming a household name for such characters as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean and Edward Scissorhands.

The 57-year-old was in a relationship with French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis for around 14 years, and the couple have two children together.

He had previously dated model Kate Moss and actress Winona Ryder.

Mr Depp married model Amber Heard in February 2015.

They separated just over a year later.

He has gained a reputation for his versatile acting over the years and has been nominated for a number of awards, including the Oscar for Best Actor on three occasions.

– Amber Heard

Amber Heard is a Texan actress and model (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Amber Heard is a Texan actress and model (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Born and raised in Texas, Ms Heard is an actress and model.

Her early roles included an appearance in the comedy Pineapple Express, and more recently she has played Mera in Justice League and Aquaman.

She also appeared in Magic Mike XXL.

Ms Heard, 34, also starred opposite Depp in 2011’s The Rum Diary.

Ms Heard is the key witness for the defence.

– Vanessa Paradis

Vanessa Paradis was in a relationship with Johnny Depp for around 14 years. (Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images)

Vanessa Paradis was in a relationship with Johnny Depp for around 14 years. (Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images)

Vanessa Paradis is a French singer, actress and model who shot to fame aged just 14 with the song Joe Le Taxi.

She has been a spokesmodel for Chanel for many years and appeared in a number of films, alongside continuing her singing career.

Ms Paradis, 47, was in a relationship with Mr Depp for around 14 years from around 1998.

The couple’s daughter, Lily-Rose, is also now pursuing a career as an actress.

Ms Paradis is due to give evidence at the trial, having given a witness statement in which she described her former partner as a “kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father”.

– Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder dated Johnny Depp in the early 1990s (Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images)

Winona Ryder dated Johnny Depp in the early 1990s (Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images)

Winona Ryder is also due to give evidence at the High Court trial as part of his case against News Group Newspapers (NGN).

Ms Ryder was in a relationship with Mr Depp during the early 1990s, and the pair appeared together in Edward Scissorhands.

Mr Depp famously tattooed Winona Forever on his arm.

After the couple split, he reportedly changed it to Wino Forever.

– Dan Wootton

New Zealand-born Dan Wootton has been The Sun’s Executive Editor since March 2018.

The article at the heart of Johnny Depp’s libel claim was written by Mr Wootton for his weekly column in the newspaper.

Mr Wootton also presents the weekday Drivetime show on talkRadio and has his own podcast – The Dan Wootton Interview.

A showbiz reporter for many years, before joining The Sun, Mr Wootton had stints at a number of newspapers and magazines, including the Daily Mail, where he also worked as a columnist, and the now defunct News Of The World, where he was Showbiz Editor.

He was also showbiz presenter for ITV’s Lorraine show for 10 years.

– David Sherborne

Barrister David Sherborne, is lead counsel for Johnny Depp (Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images)

Barrister David Sherborne, is lead counsel for Johnny Depp (Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images)

As lead counsel for Johnny Depp, David Sherborne will take centre stage at the High Court in the coming weeks.

Mr Sherborne has a growing reputation as the barrister the rich and famous turn to for legal assistance – his current client list also includes the Duchess of Sussex, who he is representing in her privacy action against Associated Newspapers.

He has also represented dozens of claimants, including celebrities, suing New Group Newspapers (NGN) over phone hacking at the News Of The World.



– Adam Wolanski QC

Mr Wolanski is no stranger to high profile trials.

In 2018, he was junior counsel for Sir Cliff Richard in his privacy claim against the BBC.

He also represented The Sun in Labour MP Richard Burgon’s libel claim against the newspaper.

Mr Wolanski, who took silk in 2019, is a specialist in media law.

PA Media