Thursday 27 June 2019

Kevin Spacey sued over alleged groping at island bar

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for ‘severe and permanent mental distress and emotional injuries’.

Actor Kevin Spacey (Steven Senne/AP)
By Alanna Durkin Richer, Associated Press

A man who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a resort island bar in the US in 2016 has filed a lawsuit against the actor.

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday seeks unspecified damages for “severe and permanent mental distress and emotional injuries”.

Spacey also faces a criminal charge of indecent assault and battery stemming from the alleged groping on Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Kevin Spacey attends a pre-trial hearing at the district court in Nantucket (Steven Senne/AP)

The former House Of Cards star has pleaded not guilty and denied the allegation.

Spacey’s lawyers have accused the man of deleting text messages they say would support the actor’s claims of innocence.

The judge has ordered Spacey’s accuser to turn his mobile phone over to the defence, but the Massachusetts man’s lawyer has said they cannot find the phone.

Press Association

