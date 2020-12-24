Kevin Spacey returns with another Christmas video

Disgraced Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has shared another Christmas video, urging anyone struggling over the festive period to seek help (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kevin Spacey has shared another Christmas video, urging anyone struggling over the festive period to seek help.

The star, 61, has been in exile from Hollywood since the actor Anthony Rapp accused him of inappropriate behaviour in October 2017.

Spacey, who for the last two years has shared a Christmas video as Frank Underwood, his character from House Of Cards, struck a different tone in his latest festive message.

Sitting on a park bench, the Usual Suspects star said he wanted to take an “entirely different approach this year” after “a lot of people” had been in touch sharing their struggles.

Reflecting on his own “difficulties”, Spacey urged anyone contemplating taking their own life, “please do not take that step”.

Walking around the park, he said: “If you’re standing in a place that you can no longer remain standing, if you’re suffering and need help, if you feel guilt or shame, if you’re struggling with your identity, if your back’s up against the wall or if you feel that there is no path for you, whatever your situation, I promise you there is a path and that at this time, during this holiday and beyond, even if you don’t feel it, there are people out there who understand and who can help. Because you are not alone.”

Spacey added: “So I just want to wish everyone a merry Christmas, a great 2021 and say to all those out there who might be suffering – it gets better. It does get better.”

The video ended with a suicide prevention hotline phone number.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, was one of Hollywood’s most lauded stars when Rapp came forward in 2017, alleging he was the victim of an “unwanted sexual advance” as a 14-year-old in 1986.

Further allegations followed and his career has not recovered. Spacey has faced legal action in Los Angeles and Nantucket, Massachusetts, but is yet to be found liable in any case.

Spacey is also being investigated by Scotland Yard. Rapp and another unnamed man have launched legal action in New York.

