Kevin Hart unveils hilarious ‘The Rock’-themed Halloween costume

Comedian Kevin Hart trolled his friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson by channelling an infamous 1990s-era picture for Halloween.

Johnson, who rose to fame as a professional wrestler before becoming a major Hollywood star, memorably posted a throwback picture of himself from 1996 in which he wore a black turtleneck jumper, gold chain and a bumbag around his waist.

Hart, who stars alongside Johnson in upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level, has now recreated the look, going as far as to copy the white napkin he used to protect his elbow from dust.

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson

Hart posted side-by-side pictures of the pair and said: “I killed it with my Halloween costume this year.”

Hart also shared a video for the stunt, showing him ringing the doorbell at Johnson’s house, trick-or-treating for Halloween.

While Johnson had just been happy enough to hand out sweets to children dressed as Jumaji characters, he was less than enthused to see Hart dressed in a black turtleneck.

“Why are you dressed like that?” Johnson asks.

“Because it’s my costume!” Hart replies. “All you gotta do is go to the costume store and say ‘make me look stupid.’”

“Don’t stand like that, that’s not how I stand,” Johnson says, while Hart mimics him.

The stunt was to promote a new Jumanji: The Next Level trailer that will be released on Thursday, ahead of the film’s December release.

Hart is back in the public eye after taking weeks off work to recover from a serious back injury sustained in a car crash at the beginning of September.

