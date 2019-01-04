Kevin Hart is “evaluating” his decision to pull out as host of the Oscars amid controversy over homophobic tweets he posted almost a decade ago.

Kevin Hart ‘evaluating’ his decision to pull out of hosting the Oscars

The US comedian and actor was named as host for next month’s Academy Awards but pulled out after offensive tweets, originally posted between 2009 and 2011, resurfaced.

Hart, 39, initially rejected the Academy’s demand he apologise, arguing he said sorry when the offending tweets first emerged.

I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real. pic.twitter.com/oJxfGXhU4P — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2019

Hart was interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres for an episode of her chat show due to air on Friday.

DeGeneres, who is openly gay, tweeted a clip from the interview in which Hart again apologised for the tweets, but said he did not want the Academy Awards to be about him.

He said: “I do not want to stand on that stage and make that night about me and my past, when you have got people who have worked hard to step on that stage for the first time and receive a reward.”

Hart added: “Either my apology is accepted or it isn’t. Either I can move forward as a person or I can’t. But you can’t grow as a person without mistakes.”

Hard said “I am not perfect”, adding: “There is no perfect bone in my body, I have made mistakes and I have embraced them all because I am a better man today because of it. I want to be done with this conversation.”

DeGeneres replied: “I know you are not that guy because I know you.” She then said he should reverse his decision to pull out and instead host the Oscars.

Hart, who announced his decision to pull out of the Oscars in December, said he was “evaluating” his options.

DeGeneres also revealed she called the Academy to try and help them re-hire Hart.

Hart, who has starred in films including Ride Along and Get Hard, said in December: “My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

