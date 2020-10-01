Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish welcome a daughter

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish have welcomed their second child together (Ian West/PA)

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish have welcomed their second child together.

Parrish, who married Hollywood comedian and actor Hart in 2016, announced on social media she had given birth to a daughter.

Writing that she is “thankful, grateful, blessed,” the 36-year-old model said: “A little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn’t love you more..”

The baby’s name is Kaori Mai Hart, Parrish added.

Parrish and Hart, 41, are already parents to two-year-old son Kenzo.

The Jumanji star also has two children from his marriage to Torrei Hart.

Hart is one of the most successful Hollywood comedy actors of recent years, with films including Get Hard, Central Intelligence and Night School.

He has forged a successful on-screen partnership with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Hart was seriously injured when he was involved in a car crash in Southern California in September last year.

PA Media