Kevin Costner and wife of nearly 19 years begin divorce

Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, are divorcing, a representative for the actor has said.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” Costner’s publicist Arnold Robinson said.

Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 before getting married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner at a movie premiere in 2015 (Invision/AP) — © Paul A. Hebert

They have two sons, aged 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together.

It was the second marriage for Costner, 68, the Oscar and Emmy-winning star of TV’s Yellowstone and films including Dances With Wolves, The Bodyguard and Bull Durham.

Costner also has four adult children from previous relationships.