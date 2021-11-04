Kenneth Branagh says new film Belfast was ‘voyage of discovery’ and helped him reconnect with his childhood

Kenneth Branagh has described the making of his movie Belfast as a “voyage of discovery” that helped him reconnect with his childhood and process the circumstances that led to his family leaving the city.

The acclaimed actor, writer and director said he wanted to be honest in his most personal film to date because the people of Belfast expected that.

And he said he was aware that no one would give him a “free pass” with his film just because he was born here.

Branagh was speaking on the red carpet at the homecoming screening of his latest film at the Waterfront Hall’s convention centre.

The north Belfast man, whose early years in the city inspire the film, was joined by its stars, including Jamie Dornan (Pa), Caitriona Balfe (Ma), Ciaran Hinds (Pop), Lewis McAskie (Will) and 11-year-old newcomer Jude Hill as Buddy.

The Focus Features film, set in Belfast in 1969 and 1970, is a humorous, tender story of Buddy’s childhood during the tumultuous early years of the Troubles.

His character is based on Branagh, whose family moved to England when he was eight years old.

Since its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival two months ago, Belfast has been receiving five-star reviews and picking up honours, including the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto Film Festival.

The last nine People’s Choice winners went on to earn Oscar nominations for Best Picture, and Hill is being touted as a possible lead actor contender.

But Branagh said it was important to him that the people of Belfast loved his film.

“With the hometown crowd, they may love you, but they’re always the toughest on you,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“You’ve got to be honest with Belfast audiences and grateful that they’ll be honest back.

“I’ve got absolutely no doubt about that. You can’t be under any illusion that you’ll be given a free pass.

“If they like it, they’ll tell you, and if they don’t like it, they’ll usually tell you why not.

“I’ve always known that that’s the case, but of course I’d love it if they loved it.”

The mainly black and white film opens with Buddy playing in his street.

But within seconds violence erupts as a mob goes on the rampage, intimidating Catholic families from their homes in the mainly Protestant neighbourhood.

Faced with increasing sectarian tensions, threats from the local bully boy to Pa and a mounting tax bill, the family is forced to make a decision and leave for a better life.

Branagh, who wrote the film during the first Covid lockdown in 2020, said he never intended it to be “public therapy”, but admitted it had allowed him to process and understand why his family had left.

And he said the memories of the baying mob, which features in the opening sequences, always stayed with him.

“This continues to be a voyage of discovery for me,” he said.

“Writing and making Belfast became about the practical things. It’s only subsequently that, as other people react to it, that emotional quality returns.

“I’d always been against the idea that it was some type of public therapy for me, but what I can say is that that sound never went away. From the moment I started to hear it, the sound of that mob, it never went away. It will never leave my memory.”

Branagh said his family didn’t discuss why they had left. Once the decision was made, they just “got on with it” and adapted to a new life in England.

“Other people were in worse positions. My father had an economic opportunity and he took it. We had no right to complain and that’s okay,” he said. “But I think things stay with you and I think, in a way, I am still trying to understand it.

“I guess I wanted to shake hands with that kid and I’m in the process of doing that. This is another big stage in the journey tonight.”

Fans who gathered at the venue hoping to catch a glimpse of movie glamour weren’t disappointed.

Outlander star Balfe looked stunning in an Armani tux, while the arrival of Dornan prompted a huge cheer.

Young actors Hill and McAskie took it all in their stride as they walked the red carpet, followed by Hinds, another actor from north Belfast.

Dornan said it was a “massive” deal to be able to attend a screening of Belfast in the city and that the reaction from local people was of huge importance to the cast.

“It’s great that we’ve been getting all these brilliant, positive reactions from across the world, but I don’t think any reaction means more to us than the reaction of the people in this theatre,” he said.

The Holywood man, who has been tipped to play the next James Bond, said he had felt more relaxed on the set of Belfast than any movie he’d been involved with before.

“I felt I recognised this character more than any other part I’ve ever played and Ken gave us a lot of freedom,” he said.

“Had I thought about the pressure of where this film would go, I think I might have been paralysed by fear.

“We all just wanted to make the best film possible.”

And he laughed off those 007 rumours, saying he knew nothing about them.

“Anyone between the age of 20 and 60 with a movie or TV show to promote finds themselves tipped as the next Bond,” he said.

Hill, who steals the scenes in much of the film as the wide-eyed, Westerns-loving Buddy, said he was more excited than nervous about the premiere, adding he was getting used to his new-found fame, taking tips from his co-stars, who have since become his “good friends”.

“I’m just going with the flow. I’m loving it and anything that pops up, I’ll be ready for it,” he said.

Belfast will go on general release in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on January 21, 2022.