Kenneth Branagh: ‘I was being English at school and Irish at home. I didn’t want to upset my parents’

The writer and director talks about how the Troubles shattered his idyllic childhood, a rupture that inspired his deeply personal new film Belfast

Belfast child: Kenneth Branagh with Jude Hill, who plays Buddy, a fictional version of Branagh in the film. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
Sense of loss: Lewis McAskie, Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill in Belfast. Photo by Rob Youngson / Focus Features
From left, Caitriona Balfe, Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie and Jamie Dornan in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast. Photo by Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Belfast child: Kenneth Branagh with Jude Hill, who plays Buddy, a fictional version of Branagh in the film. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Belfast child: Kenneth Branagh with Jude Hill, who plays Buddy, a fictional version of Branagh in the film. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Sense of loss: Lewis McAskie, Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill in Belfast. Photo by Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Sense of loss: Lewis McAskie, Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill in Belfast. Photo by Rob Youngson / Focus Features

From left, Caitriona Balfe, Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie and Jamie Dornan in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast. Photo by Rob Youngson / Focus Features

From left, Caitriona Balfe, Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie and Jamie Dornan in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast. Photo by Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Belfast child: Kenneth Branagh with Jude Hill, who plays Buddy, a fictional version of Branagh in the film. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Paul Whitington

Though he has quietly pointed it out on numerous occasions, Britain has never quite accepted the fact that Kenneth Branagh is, in a sense, Irish. The multitasking Shakespearean was born and raised in Belfast, and left for England at the age of 10 following the outbreak of the Troubles. That departure, he tells me via Zoom, was “probably the most significant moment of my life”, a cultural and familial sea change which marked him deeply, and left him with a haunting sense of loss.

I’ve always wanted to write something about Belfast,” he says, “and I initially thought I might be able to do something about my grandparents and their earlier lives. But in the end, I couldn’t get away from that moment which quite literally changed the direction of my life, how I would sound, where I would live, possibly the career that I would have. It was a moment of traumatic change that had been preceded by this feeling of being entirely and utterly settled.”

