| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kenneth Branagh: 'Hollywood found Artemis Fowl difficult to handle in terms of the Potter phenomenon'

Actor and director Kenneth Branagh talks about helping free Eoin Colfer’s young criminal mastermind from cinematic purgatory, and coming home to Ireland to shoot the new Disney blockbuster

Challenge: Branagh says he was introduced to the adventures of Artemis Fowl by his nephews Expand
Artemis Fowl is played by young Irish actor Ferdia Shaw Expand

Close

Challenge: Branagh says he was introduced to the adventures of Artemis Fowl by his nephews

Challenge: Branagh says he was introduced to the adventures of Artemis Fowl by his nephews

Artemis Fowl is played by young Irish actor Ferdia Shaw

Artemis Fowl is played by young Irish actor Ferdia Shaw

/

Challenge: Branagh says he was introduced to the adventures of Artemis Fowl by his nephews

Paul Whitington

Through the magic of Zoom, Kenneth Branagh's face appears on my computer screen.

He turns 60 in December but retains his boyish looks, and seems in chipper form as he promotes his and Disney's adaptation of Artemis Fowl. Ken is at home of course, like the rest of us, and just behind him I can see tasteful mementoes of a glittering stage and film career, as well as a Tottenham Hotspur scarf proclaiming his enduring love for the north London side.

Born in Belfast, raised in Reading, Branagh sailed through RADA before being acclaimed as the new Olivier after setting up his own Shakespeare company and mounting large-scale movies of Hamlet and Henry V. Since then his sublime and subtle acting has continued to shine in films and TV dramas such as My Week with Marilyn, Valkyrie, Wallander and Dunkirk. He's also become a jobbing Hollywood director, overseeing big budget productions including Thor and Cinderella with conviction and calm.

Related Content