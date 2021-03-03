Kelly Marie Tran says she is ‘so much happier without being on the internet’

Kelly Marie Tran has said since cutting out her social media use she has become “so much happier without being on the internet”.

The actress, 32, told The Hollywood reporter the internet was harming her mental wellbeing.

“We can talk about the interaction between mental health and social media, but also mental health and this idea of fame and what it does to you. It is not normal,” the Star Wars star said.

Expand Close Kelly Marie Tran (Matt Crossick/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kelly Marie Tran (Matt Crossick/PA)

“For me, that navigation is about how I protect myself in a way where I can continue to work in this world, and continue to lift the stories that I feel the world needs to hear.”

She added: “I’ve truly just been so much happier without being on the internet.

“I’ve had my agents tell me [I’m] forgoing brand partnerships, but I’m not here to sell flat-tummy tea to young girls.”

She added she “left” the internet for her “sanity”.

“It was basically me being like, ‘Oh, this isn’t good for my mental health. I’m obviously going to leave this’,” Tran said.

PA Media