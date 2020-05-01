Keith Lemon and Jack Whitehall among stars hosting charity film screenings

Keith Lemon and Jack Whitehall will host two of the films (PA)

Keith Lemon and Jack Whitehall are among the stars who will host free film screenings of hit movies on YouTube to raise funds for the NHS and freelancers in the film and TV industry who have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

Lionsgate Live will see four movies streamed over four weeks, with competitions, giveaways, shout-outs from cast, crew and celebrities as well as movie quizzes and other events.

It will start on May 2 with a screening of La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, hosted by Edith Bowman.

We're thrilled to announce #LionsgateLIVE: A Night At The Movies! 4 Saturdays, 4 FREE movies. In support of NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal and The Film and TV Charity COVID-19 Emergency Response. pic.twitter.com/WY4PaxdKce — Lionsgate UK (@LionsgateUK) April 27, 2020

Lemon will host a screening of Eddie The Eagle, starring Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman, on May 9, while Whitehall will host Bend It Like Beckham on May 16.

Jonathan Ross will host a screening of The Hunger Games, starring Jennifer Lawrence, on May 22.

Lionsgate Live will benefit NHS Charities Together and The Film and TV Charity Covid-19 Emergency Response, supporting freelancers in the industry not covered by the Government’s furlough scheme.

Zygi Kamasa, chief executive of Lionsgate UK, said: “Although there is nothing quite like watching a film on the big screen, Lionsgate Live is a great chance for the UK to come together and celebrate the cinematic experience from home.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to show our support and raise money for the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 urgent appeal and the Film and TV Charity Covid-19 Emergency Response, who are both doing incredible work during this time.

“Join us as we celebrate a night out at the cinema, and bring it on home.”

The films will stream for free on the Lionsgate UK YouTube Channel on Saturday nights at 6pm. Viewers are encouraged to donate at https://lionsgate.live/uk/.

PA Media