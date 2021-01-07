Keep calm on Carry Ons: these films don’t deserve their infamy

When Barbara Windsor died last month, obituaries reminded us how good a stage actor she had been, a favoured student of Joan Littlewood who had wowed West End audiences in The Threepenny Opera and Sing a Rude Song, was nominated for a Tony on Broadway.

She had even raised the dramatic bar on EastEnders, giving a compelling portrayal of salty matriarch Peggy Mitchell. Such a pity, the obituarists all agreed, that she will be forever synonymous with the ghastly Carry On films.

TV tribute clips invariably included the regrettable moment in Carry On Camping when Windsor’s bikini top is whisked off by an errant fishing hook, a scene that cemented forever the franchise’s association with the lewd seaside postcards of Donald McGill.

Read More

Sexist, racist, class-obsessed and smutty, the Carry On films were shoddily made, only intermittently amusing and harked back to an era when Britain still clung to the notion of itself as a great power and had turned its back on Europe. Hang on a sec…

There’s no denying that the Carry On films’ sexual politics are problematic to the modern eye, anathema to an age where becoming offended is a popular pastime.

Expand Close Barbara Windsor and Kenneth Williams were Carry On regulars / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Barbara Windsor and Kenneth Williams were Carry On regulars

But are they so really irredeemably terrible, and if so why are so many people still fond of them? I think they are significant for a number of reasons.

First, they form an extant connection with the music hall era. Kenneth Williams, Sid James, Charles Hawtrey, Joan Sims and Hattie Jacques all cut their teeth on theatrical revues and radio shows, and were honed comic actors by the time the Carry Ons came along, good enough to make the films funnier than they had any right to be.

Also, the Carry Ons arrived at a pivotal moment in postwar British history, when the privations of rationing were at an end and an increasingly prosperous working class was beginning to throw off its traditional deference.

The Carry Ons were working-class films, whose irreverent protagonists undercut the pomposity of various authority figures (matrons, officers, teachers, doctors) so that ignorance and revelry might triumph.

They began with an accidental success in the late 1950s, and though their heyday was the 1960s, the Carry Ons seem to exist in isolation from that decade’s seismic social changes, caught in a quaint time bubble stuffed with stock characters and social embarrassment.

Innuendo was their lifeblood, and some of their smuttier inferences would enter Britain’s national lexicon — “Ooh Matron!” is still a working catchphrase.

Directed by Gerald Thomas and produced by Peter Rogers, Carry On Sergeant (1958) was made for £75,000 and designed as a one-off bargain basement comedy satirising the woes of National Service. To everyone’s surprise, it was a big hit at the British box office, and Rogers and Thomas began planning a sequel.

They would go on to make 30 of them, shooting fast and cheap and assembling a loose repertory company of comic actors — James, Williams, Hawtrey, Jacques, Sims, Kenneth Connor, Peter Butterworth, Bernard Bresslaw and latterly, Barbara Windsor, Jim Dale and others.

This fruity crew would quickly become national treasures of a sort, but fame was not followed by fortune. Even the biggest Carry On stars were not paid well for their efforts, as Kenneth Williams would note bitterly in his diaries.

“We didn’t get a lot of money,” Barbara Windsor recalled, “and we did always seem to be doing outside shots in winter, but it paid the mortgage and I loved it.”

Carry on Nurse (1959) was an even bigger hit than Carry on Sergeant. The hospital setting gave writer Norman Hudis great scope for coy reference to various orifices, and starred Kenneth Connor, Hawtrey and Williams as mainly malingering patients who ogle the nurses and live in fear of the dreaded matron.

A template of sorts was emerging, which would serve its purpose in multiple settings: work-shy, irreverent British males would chase nubile females while avoiding the spousal evil eye.

The franchise’s alpha male, Sid James, made his first appearance in Carry On Constable, and would top the billing in 17 more. Sid’s lewd cackle would become a Carry On trademark, and he lived up to his image in real life too, conducting a three-year extramarital affair with Windsor.

If Sid was the arch lech, the women in the Carry On world were of two distinct varieties. There were the beautiful, available airheads (Windsor, Liz Fraser, Valerie Van Ost), and the terrifying harpies (Jacques, Sims), who knew what the men were up to and moved heaven and earth to stop it.

Expand Close Barbara Windsor / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Barbara Windsor

They might as well have carried rolling pins, and Sims was doomed to play the unhappy wife of El Sid on numerous occasions; she did so with aplomb.

The antediluvian sexism of all this is inescapable, and yet Sid and the boys were pathetic creatures in many ways, often failures, always frustrated, clowns at sea in a world apparently dominated by women.

As the series wore on, tired jokes and compromising situations would be flogged to death, but in the mid-1960s the Carry Ons hit on a kind of purple patch, with Carry On Spying, Carry On Screaming, Carry On Doctor and Carry On Up the Khyber all achieving respectable reviews.

The best of them was Carry On Cleo, a spoof epic shot using abandoned sets for the film Cleopatra and starring Williams as the ill-fated Julius Caesar, who as the assassins pounce gets to utter the immortal line: “Infamy, infamy — they’ve all got it in for me!”

Cleo is one of the few Carry Ons that can still be enjoyably watched from end to end, and was the high watermark of a franchise that by the early 1970s had plunged into tacky mediocrity. But it’s those moments, and the comic timing of the Carry On regulars, that people remember with such affection. Not everyone, though.

In a piece I wrote a few years back to mark the 60th anniversary of the first Carry On, I noted how vehemently many modern British critics despise the comedy franchise.

The Guardian’s Tanya Gold called them “parables about failure” performed by actors whose “misery melted out of the screen”. Peter Bradshaw, also of the Guardian, suggested that people should abandon their “dishonest nostalgia for these ghastly second-rate films”.

A good number of them were ghastly, but not all, and there was nothing remotely second-rate about the comic actors who brought these silly, salty stories to life.

Tanya Gold, though, may have been on to something when talking about their misery: few Carry On stars met happy ends.

The high-living, heavy gambling Sid dropped dead on stage at 62. Bernard Bresslaw died of a heart attack at 59. Hattie Jacques was just 58 when she succumbed to various health problems related to her weight.

A fine comic actor, Charles Hawtrey was reputedly a difficult man, said to curse at those who asked for his autograph. He was brave though, living an openly gay life at a time when few dared to.

In 1984 he burnt his house down while involved in a tryst with a man, and tabloid photographers snapped him being led, shaken and toupée-less, from the wreckage. He died, four years later, of vascular disease.

Kenneth Williams, probably the best of the Carry On actors, had always envied Hawtrey’s moxie. He hid his orientation as best he could, once asked co-star Joan Sims to enter a marriage of convenience with him, and in later life became something of a recluse, pouring his heart into the witty, bitter diaries that would only be published after his death.

That came in murky circumstances, thanks to an overdose of barbiturates that may or may not have been deliberate. The last words he wrote in his diary were: “Oh what’s the bloody point?”