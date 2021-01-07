| -0.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Keep calm on Carry Ons: these films don’t deserve their infamy

Obituaries for Barbara Windsor underlined how unfashionable the Carry On films have become, but they weren’t without their comedic merits

Irreverent protagonists: Carry On stars Barbara Windsor, Kenneth Williams and Charles Hawtrey in 1970 Expand

Close

Irreverent protagonists: Carry On stars Barbara Windsor, Kenneth Williams and Charles Hawtrey in 1970

Irreverent protagonists: Carry On stars Barbara Windsor, Kenneth Williams and Charles Hawtrey in 1970

Irreverent protagonists: Carry On stars Barbara Windsor, Kenneth Williams and Charles Hawtrey in 1970

Paul Whitington

When Barbara Windsor died last month, obituaries reminded us how good a stage actor she had been, a favoured student of Joan Littlewood who had wowed West End audiences in The Threepenny Opera and Sing a Rude Song, was nominated for a Tony on Broadway.

She had even raised the dramatic bar on EastEnders, giving a compelling portrayal of salty matriarch Peggy Mitchell. Such a pity, the obituarists all agreed, that she will be forever synonymous with the ghastly Carry On films.

TV tribute clips invariably included the regrettable moment in Carry On Camping when Windsor’s bikini top is whisked off by an errant fishing hook, a scene that cemented forever the franchise’s association with the lewd seaside postcards of Donald McGill.

Privacy