Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter confirmed for third Bill and Ted film

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will return in their roles as Theodore “Ted” Logan and Bill S Preston Esq in Bill & Ted Face The Music.

The original entry into the franchise, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, was released in 1989 and spawned a 1991 sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Winter tweeted confirmation of the film, posting: “We’re tuning the air guitars. #BT3”

It will be written by the series’ original writers, Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, while Dean Parisot has been confirmed as the director.

Producers announced the new sequel at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

MGM’s Orion Pictures is set to release the film in the US.

According to reports, the film will follow the title characters as they struggle with family responsibilities now they are into middle-age.