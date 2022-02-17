Kate Winslet to present SAG lifetime achievement award to Dame Helen Mirren

Kate Winslet will present Dame Helen Mirren with the lifetime achievement award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGs).

Stage and screen star Dame Helen, 76, will receive the prize from her Collateral Beauty co-star during the 28th annual ceremony on February 27.

With 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins, Dame Helen is the most decorated SAG lifetime achievement recipient, according to the union.

The veteran actress will be adding this latest honour to a large collection of awards including an Oscar, a Tony, a Golden Globe, an Olivier and multiple Emmy and Bafta awards.

Across her 50-year acting career, she has played everything from a gangster’s girlfriend in 1980’s The Long Good Friday to Queen Elizabeth II in 2006’s The Queen, which won her the best actress Oscar.

Her previous SAG awards include best actress in a supporting role for 2001’s Gosford Park and best actress for The Queen.

Dame Helen was also made a dame in the Queen’s 2003 Birthday Honours for her services to drama.

Her latest project will see her star alongside fellow screen veteran Jim Broadbent in the upcoming film The Duke, which is based on the true story of the theft of a valuable portrait from The National Gallery in London.

Dame Helen Mirren has been named the 57th recipient of SAG-AFTRA’s highest tribute: the Life Achievement Award. Watch as she explains what receiving the award means to her.



The 28th Annual @SAGawards airs live Sunday, Feb. 27 on @tntdrama and @TBSNetwork. pic.twitter.com/uGPO4h1klf — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) February 17, 2022

Winslet has also been nominated for an SAG Award in the best female actor in a television movie or limited series category for her role in the crime series Mare Of Easttown, on which she is also an executive producer.

She has also received 13 SAG Awards nominations, with three wins for her roles in 1995’s Sense And Sensibility, 2012’s Mildred Pierce and 2008’s The Reader, which also won her the Oscar and Bafta for best actress.

The Hollywood actress has a further impressive list of acting credits, including 1997’s Titanic, 2001’s Iris, 2004’s Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind and 2015’s Steve Jobs.

The 28th annual SAG Awards will be broadcast live from Santa Monica, California, on February 27.