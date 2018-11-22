Kate Hudson wishes mother Goldie Hawn a happy 73rd birthday

Kate Hudson wished her mother Goldie Hawn happy birthday as the Hollywood actress turned 73.

Kate Hudson wished her mother Goldie Hawn happy birthday as the Hollywood actress turned 73.

Academy Award-winner Hawn, known for her roles in Cactus Flower, Shampoo and The First Wives Club, celebrated on Wednesday.

Her fellow actress and daughter Hudson, whose father is the musician Bill Hudson, took to Instagram to send her best wishes.

Alongside a picture of the pair together and Hudson’s son Ryder, she wrote: “Fearless leader, my number one, my heart, my love, my joy, my everything, MY MAMA! Happy happy happy birthday.”

Hawn has been in a relationship with actor Kurt Russell since 1983 and made her most recent appearance on the big screen in 2017’s Snatched, alongside the comedian Amy Schumer.

She is also mother to actors Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell.

Hudson, 39, is an Academy Award nominee for her performance in 2000’s Almost Famous.

She welcomed her third child – a daughter – in October, announcing the birth via Instagram.

The little girl, named Rani Rose, is her first child with partner Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson is also known for starring in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and You, Me And Dupree.

Press Association