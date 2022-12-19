Kate Hudson admits she is super witchy and can intuit how her co-stars feel

Kate Hudson has said she is “super witchy” and can intuit how people feel like her co-stars in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The 43-year-old actress, known for her roles in Almost Famous and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, is starring in the much-anticipated sequel to Knives Out alongside Daniel Craig.

She said: “I think it’s like any movie…when there’s just all these really extraordinary actors.

“The stakes become a little bit more, a little higher, because you don’t want to be the one to f*** up your lines.”

Jessica Henwick, who has had roles in Game Of Thrones and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, said: “I felt very like, oh, I shouldn’t be here, like I don’t belong here and I was actually really nervous.”

The 30-year-old actress added that she feels the “successful and intimidating” Hudson peels back her layers during their conversations.

She said: “I immediately felt that soon as I met (Kate), and it scared me and it made me nervous. I was like, oh, she sees me. She sees me. It made me kind of want to go oh, no, what does she see?”

Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline, who also stars in the mystery film, said: “I do feel like when (Kate), when I’m talking to you, I feel like you are examining my soul…I feel like you’re very in tune.”

Hudson added she “really wants to take people in” and admitted she feels people’s energies.

She added: “We are peeling back the layers. Well, I feel you guys! I feel like I am intuitive. I’m super witchy. Yeah, I can feel a lot.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery airs on Netflix on December 23.