Justin Timberlake reveals pressure to ‘go bigger’ with Trolls sequel soundtrack

Justin Timberlake has spoken of the pressure he felt to create a soundtrack that was bigger and better for the second Trolls movie.

The musician, who reprises his role of Branch for the animated sequel Trolls World Tour, also returns as co-executive music producer on the film, crafting a star-studded soundtrack that boasts Sza, Anderson .Paak and Kelly Clarkson.

Timberlake told the PA news agency: “Just by virtue of getting to do it again you always want to (make it bigger and better).

“Having the opportunity to work with so many different genres of music, we knew the scope of it was going to be so much bigger, so you always want to go bigger if you get a second chance.”

Timberlake added he was particularly excited when he learned funk singer George Clinton was joining the film, saying: “I was pretty fired up when they said they had secured George Clinton, the George Clinton, to be the king of Vibe City. I thought that was cool, I was like ‘really?!'”

Anna Kendrick, who reprises her role as Poppy in the sequel, added: “I remember being excited that Anderson .Paak was doing it, because I like his music but really just being blown away but how good he is in his acting performance.

“I just thought he was really funny and really went for it and really sold it and I have never seen or heard him act before so that was really cool.”

Kendrick said she was also amused that the film pokes fun at music snobbery, saying: “It’s kind of funny, I think I’m glad that the term ‘guilty pleasure music’ is going out of style because you shouldn’t feel guilty about things that you like, it’s a really silly thing.

“If it brings you joy, why would it make you guilty?”

Trolls World Tour is available on demand across UK streaming platforms now.

