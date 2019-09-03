Justin Bieber and Chadwick Boseman are the latest stars sending messages of support to comedian Kevin Hart after he was injured in a car crash.

Justin Bieber and Chadwick Boseman are the latest stars sending messages of support to comedian Kevin Hart after he was injured in a car crash.

Justin Bieber latest to send message of support to Kevin Hart

The 40-year-old is still in hospital after reportedly suffering “major back injuries” in a collision in California on Sunday.

Hart, a comedian and Hollywood actor who has starred in films including Get Hard and Night School, is said to have been a passenger in the car when it crashed.

@KevinHart4real love you man — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 3, 2019

On Monday, his wife Eniko reassured fans and told US showbiz website TMZ her husband “is awake” and “going to be just fine”.

Pop star Bieber tweeted a message of support. He said: “@KevinHart4real love you man.”

Black Panther actor Boseman posted a picture of him and Hart together and wrote: “Praying for your recovery brother. God bless you and your family. You got this.”

Praying for your recovery brother. God bless you and your family. You got this. pic.twitter.com/pZ09oVWVd5 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) September 2, 2019

Earlier, some of Hart’s famous friends had posted messages of support.

David Beckham posted a picture of him and Hart together and wrote: “Hey man this is why we were built for challenges like this… Stay strong good luck with the recovery.”

He added: “Love to the family and anything you need I’m right here … Much love DB.”

Nicole Kidman starred alongside Hart and Bryan Cranston in drama The Upside.

Alongside a picture of the trio, she wrote: “Sending love and prayers to you Kevin.”

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, famously has a Hollywood bromance with Hart, having starred together in films including Jumanji and Central Intelligence.

Alongside a photograph of the pair from Jumanji, Johnson wrote: “Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”

Actress and comedian Mindy Kaling tweeted: “Prayers up @KevinHart4real.”

Prominent talent manager Scooter Braun said: “One of the best and resilient humans I know.”

He added: “Thinking of you and praying for your speedy recovery.”

Cranston wrote: “I’ve just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles. Let’s all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He’s a good human. Get well soon, brother. B.”

A California Highway Patrol collision report cited by the Associated Press said Hart was a passenger in a car which is believed to have tumbled down an embankment in the hills above Malibu.

AP said Hart and the car’s driver were both taken to hospital having suffered “major back injuries”.

The driver of the car was not under the influence of alcohol, according to the report.

Hart’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

PA Media