Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez among E! People’s Choice Awards winners

Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber were among the winners at the E! People’s Choice Awards (Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber were among the winners at the E! People’s Choice Awards.

The youth-focused, fan-voted awards show included categories covering music, film and TV, as well as celebrating online culture.

The ceremony took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with some stars appearing in person while others took part virtually.

Expand Close SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: 2020 E! PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — In this image released on November 15, Demi Lovato arrives at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and on broadcast on Sunday, November 15, 2020. (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: 2020 E! PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — In this image released on November 15, Demi Lovato arrives at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and on broadcast on Sunday, November 15, 2020. (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In place of the usual studio audience, fans appeared via video. California this month passed one million coronavirus cases.

While other recent awards shows have reflected a tumultuous year ravaged by the pandemic and disrupted by social unrest, the People’s Choice Awards were relatively light on politics.

Host for the evening Demi Lovato kicked off proceedings with a joke about the delayed presidential election results, saying “we made sure to count everyone in Pennsylvania’s vote first”.

And there were repeated calls throughout the night to wear a mask.

Winners included A-list stars Bieber, who was named male artist of 2020, Extraction actor Chris Hemsworth, who picked up the action movie star gong and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was named drama movie star for his hit musical Hamilton.

Bad Boys For Life won film of the year while its star, Will Smith, was named film star of 2020.

The Kissing Booth 2 was named comedy film of the year, while on the small screen Never Have I Ever was named comedy show of the year.

Lopez was honoured with the icon award and was introduced to the stage by actor Armie Hammer, while Renee Zellweger and Nicole Kidman shared video tributes.

An emotional Lopez, 51, delivered a rousing acceptance speech and described 2020 as “the great leveller”.

She said: “It showed us what mattered, what didn’t and for me it reinforced what matters most – people. All of us, together, helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other.

“And the importance of that connection, that human touch.” Lopez, a chart-topping singer and award-winning actress, reflected on her early career and her influence.

She said “the true measure” of her success is “in inspiring girls of all ages and of all colours, from all around the world to know you can be anything you want and do as many things as you want and be proud of who you are no matter where you come from”.

Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, delivered a portion of the speech in Spanish as her children watched on.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show was named the year’s best daytime talk show despite controversy over an alleged toxic environment on set.

Three top producers departed the programme in August following allegations of bullying and misconduct. Accepting the prize, host Ellen DeGeneres, who publicly apologised in September, paid tribute to her staff on the show.

DeGeneres, one of the most high-profile figures on US TV, said: “I am not only accepting this award for myself but on behalf of my amazing crew and staff who make the show possible. They show up every single day, give 100% of themselves, 100% of the time.”

Performers on the night included R&B duo Chloe X Halle and Bieber, who performed his singles Lonely and Holy.

Rapper Tyler, The Creator introduced actress Tracee Ellis Ross before she accepted her fashion icon award. In her acceptance speech, she paid tribute to her mother, the singer Diana Ross.

Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry was honoured with the people’s champion award. Other winners included Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo for female TV star and Mandy Moore for drama TV star for This Is Us.

Female movie star went to Tiffany Haddish for Like A Boss and Sofia Vergara won comedy TV star for Modern Family.

PA Media