Jurassic World star Chris Pratt offers incredible All-In Challenge prize

Actor Chris Pratt has set a new bar in the All-In Challenge – by offering fans the chance to be eaten by a dinosaur in the new Jurassic World film.

The Hollywood star is the latest celebrity to take part in the project, which asks for charitable donations in exchange for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

Money raised goes towards the coronavirus relief effort.

While many of the prizes on offer have been dinner with a star or a day on the set of a film, Pratt went one further and promised the opportunity to be eaten by a dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion.

Pratt, who revealed it had taken him two weeks “pulling all the strings necessary” to convince studio Universal Pictures to agree, said: “You are guaranteed to be recognisable, not cut out the movie, absolutely in the movie forever, cemented, your legacy, forever, eaten by a dinosaur in a movie.”

There are two chances on offer, Pratt said, one via sweepstake and another going to the highest bidder.

For the latter, he invited the super-rich to get involved, with all money raised going to charities Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund.

In a video message shared to Instagram, Pratt, who plays Owen Grady in the Jurassic World films, showed famous scenes from the Jurassic Park and World movies of characters being eaten by dinosaurs.

The montage included the famous moment a man was attacked by a T-Rex while seated on a toilet.

“That could be you,” Pratt said.

He then invited Avengers stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr to take part in the All-In Challenge.

Other celebrities involved include Kim Kardashian-West, who offered the chance to have lunch with her and her famous sister during filming of the family’s TV show.

The Friends cast raffled a visit to filming of the highly-anticipated reunion special in Los Angeles while Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are offering a walk-on role in their upcoming film Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set for a June 2021 release.

