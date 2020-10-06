Jurassic World: Dominion delayed until 2022

Chris Pratt is set to star in Jurassic World: Dominion, which has been delayed (Ian West/PA)

Jurassic World: Dominion is the latest major Hollywood blockbuster to get delayed.

The dinosaur action film – starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum – will now arrive on June 10 2022, according to the movie’s official Twitter account.

It had been set to launch in July next year. Hollywood is reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed cinemas around the world and almost wiped out box office takings.

While theatres in some areas have reopened their doors, studios are reluctant to release their tentpole offerings amid the ongoing uncertainty.

The dearth of new releases has been catastrophic for cinema chains.

Cineworld has confirmed plans to temporarily close its theatres in the UK and US due to a lack of new releases. The Regal chain followed suit, while Odeon and Vue have shared their concerns over the situation.

On Monday, sci-fi epic Dune became the latest film to vacate its 2020 release date, following on from last week’s news that James Bond flick No Time To Die would also no longer arrive this year.

It has been pushed from November to April 2021. Speaking on US TV this week, Daniel Craig said it was the right decision to delay the movie.

“This thing is just bigger than all of us,” he said. “We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way and in a safe way.”

Production on Jurassic World: Dominion is under way in the UK.

PA Media