Julie Walters feels ‘like a different person’ after cancer recovery

Dame Julie Walters has said she feels “like a different person” after recovering from bowel cancer.

The actress told Good Morning Britain With Lorraine Kelly that it is “so far, so good” after she revealed in February that she had been given the all-clear.

The Mamma Mia star underwent surgery and had chemotherapy to treat the condition.

The 70-year-old said: “It’s two years in June that I had the operation.

“I had a scan in February and that was clear, so, yeah, as far as I know everything is fine.”

She added: “Since the cancer, I’ve felt like that was a different person, the person who was acting the whole time.

“I feel like a different person now. People ask me about jobs like Mamma Mia and Harry Potter, and things like that, and it feels like it should be someone else answering, not me.”

In February, Dame Julie told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme that she first went to the doctor because of indigestion and feeling “slight discomfort” with stomach pains, heartburn and vomiting.

She was later diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer and had nearly 12in (30cm) of her colon removed after doctors found two tumours.

