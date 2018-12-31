Entertainment Movies

Monday 31 December 2018

Judge turns down Kevin Spacey’s bid to avoid court appearance

The actor had argued his presence would amplify negative publicity.

Kevin Spacey (Tim P. Whitby/AP)
Kevin Spacey (Tim P. Whitby/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

A US judge has denied Kevin Spacey’s request to skip his appearance in court on accusations that he groped a young man.

The decision by Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas Barrett on Monday means Spacey will have to attend his January 7 arraignment.

Spacey had argued he should be excused from appearing because his presence would “amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case”.

Kevin Spacey did not want to attend his arraignment (Evan Agostini/AP)

He is pleading not guilty.

The 59-year-old Oscar-winning actor is accused of groping the 18-year-old man in a Nantucket restaurant in 2016.

He is charged with felony indecent assault and battery.

Spacey’s lawyer, Juliane Balliro, said in the documents that his presence in court would only “heighten prejudicial media interest in the case” and increase the risk of contaminating the jury pool”.

Press Association

