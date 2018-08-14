Entertainment Movies

Tuesday 14 August 2018

Judge cites Hollywood’s ‘casting couch’ history in Weinstein lawsuit ruling

An aspiring actress has claimed the former movie mogul forced her to perform a sex act.

Harvey Weinstein (AP)
Harvey Weinstein (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

A New York judge has cited the long history of the so-called casting couch in Hollywood, and said a lawsuit against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein can proceed to trial.

The ruling by US district judge Robert Sweet in Manhattan pertained to a lawsuit filed last year against Weinstein by aspiring actress Kadian Noble.

ipanews_e6b742d6-eb6a-4f80-831d-aef6fa3c7d5b_embedded224588210
Harvey Weinstein has denied any wrongdoing (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Weinstein has denied any wrongdoing.

Ms Noble claims Weinstein forced her to perform a sex act after pretending to have an interest in her career.

Judge Sweet said meeting a world-renowned film producer carries value for an aspiring actress, citing the long history of the casting couch.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top