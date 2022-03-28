Judd Apatow sparks backlash over comment about Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith reacts with his wife Jada to winning the Oscar for Best Actor in "King Richard" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Judd Apatow is receiving a backlash over his now-deleted comment about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.

Smith then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

The King Richard star later won the Best Actor award, and delivered a tearful speech in which he apologised to the Academy and his fellow actors – but notably not to Rock.

Soon after the shocking events unfolded, Apatow posted a comment about Smith’s reaction on Twitter, writing: “He (Smith) could have killed him. That’s pure out of control rage and violence.

“They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind.”

In the comments section, author, professor and social commentator Roxanne Day called Apatow out for his remark, tweeting in response: “This is a wild thing to say Judd. As a fan, I urge you to really rethink this. It was not uncontrolled violence. The video is widely available so you know this.”

Many other fans also called out Apatow for posting and then deleting his comment.

“Judd Apatow deleted that tweet when his last remark came up. Next time, mind your miracle whip a** business,” one person wrote.

Video of the Day

Another person added: “I think Judd Apatow deleted his tweet but that was 100 per cent the greatest overreaction of all time.”

“Of course, @JuddApatow deleted his take when he found out it wasn’t a popular one,” another person wrote. “When keeping it woke goes wrong. It’s hard to tell these days what path is the most progressive. Best to just wait and see what the popular opinion is.”

Apatow’s representative has been contacted for comment.

Earlier in the ceremony, Regina Hall – who was hosting the ceremony alongside Schumer and Wanda Sykes – poked fun at Smith and Pinkett Smith’s marriage.