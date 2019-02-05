Jolie urges Burma to end violence against Rohingya Muslims

Angelina Jolie has urged Burma to show a genuine commitment to ending violence in Rakhine state, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh for safety.

The Hollywood star, a special envoy for the UN human rights agency, made the comments as she visited sprawling camps in Bangladesh that are home to one million Rohingya refugees.

"To the Rohingya refugees, I want to say I am humbled and proud to stand with you today."



Statement by our UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie, in Kutupalong refugee settlement, Bangladesh https://t.co/O21y4h4d9z — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) February 5, 2019

More than 700,000 have arrived since August 2017, when Burma’s army led a violent crackdown following attacks on security posts by a Rohingya insurgent group.

Jolie is visiting for three days before launching a global appeal for $920 million (£710 million), chiefly to support the refugees’ needs.

