Joker wins top Venice Film Festival prize

Todd Phillips’ dark comic book film Joker has won the Golden Lion Award at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

Jury president Lucretia Martel on Saturday announced this year’s winners of the prestigious award.

The Golden Lion previously has spotlighted films that went on to be major awards season players, such as Roma and The Shape of Water.

Phillips thanked Warner Bros and DC for taking a bold swing with the movie, and his star, Joaquin Phoenix, for trusting him.

Roman Polanski’s Dreyfus affair film, An Officer And A Spy, won the grand jury prize. Polanski was not there to accept the award.

Luca Marinelli won best actor for Martin Eden, and Ariane Ascaride took the best actress prize for the French domestic drama Gloria Mundi.

