Johnny Marr to work on James Bond score with Hans Zimmer

Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr is set to work with Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer on the music for the upcoming James Bond film.

Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr is set to work with Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer on the music for the upcoming James Bond film.

The pair will team up on the score for No Time To Die, Marr said.

He told NME: “Part of the legacy of the Bond films is iconic music, so I’m very happy to be bringing my guitar to No Time To Die.”

Johnny Marr will work with Hans Zimmer on the James Bond No Time To Die score, it has been announced (Ian West/PA)

Marr, 56, previously worked with Zimmer, one of Hollywood’s most renowned composers, on films including Inception and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Zimmer is hard at work on the score ahead of No Time To Die’s April release and said his close friendship with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli led to his involvement with the film.

Speaking in Pasadena, California, earlier this week, he told the PA news agency: “I never thought I would do this. I honestly never thought about it other than that Barbara Broccoli is a really dear friend, I just love her as a human being, very much.”

Zimmer was confirmed as composer of the score earlier this month following the departure of Dan Romer, who reportedly left over creative differences.

US singer Billie Eilish will record the film’s theme song.

At 18, she is the youngest artist to record the title song for a 007 film.

No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig as James Bond for the fifth time, will be released on April 2.

PA Media