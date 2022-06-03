Johnny Depp mobbed by fans in Glasgow following a week of UK tour dates (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Johnny Depp was mobbed by fans in Glasgow as he ended a week of performances following victory in his US defamation lawsuit.

Depp took to a UK stage with Jeff Beck for the fifth time this week, having recently played in Sheffield, London and Gateshead.

The actor was seen waving to cheering crowds as he exited the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on Friday night.

The actor has spent five nights this week onstage with musician Jeff Beck (Raph Pour-Hashemi/PA)



It comes after Depp sued former partner Amber Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of physically and sexually abusing her.

Following the high-profile trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, which lasted a total of six weeks, jurors found in favour of Depp on Wednesday.

Shortly after the verdict, the actor was seen greeting fans and drinking in a pub with musician Sam Fender in Newcastle.

Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft told US news show Today her client intended to appeal the case’s outcome.