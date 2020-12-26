Johnny Depp discusses ‘hard’ year in Christmas message

Johnny Depp has wished his followers on social media a merry Christmas, adding the year has been “hard for so many”.

He shared the message alongside a photograph from the set of Crock Of Gold, a film about The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan.

Depp is a producer on the film.

He said: “This year has been so hard for so many.

“Here’s to a better time ahead.

“Happy Holidays, everyone! My love and respect to you all. Eternally, JD.”

On Thursday Depp asked the Court of Appeal to order a retrial of his libel claim against The Sun over an article calling him a “wife beater”.

Following a high-profile trial in July, his claim was dismissed at the High Court after the judge found he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard on a dozen occasions and put her in “fear for her life” three times.

The actor claims he “did not receive a fair trial” and the judge’s ruling is “plainly wrong” and “manifestly unsafe”, according to documents filed by Mr Depp’s legal team with the Court of Appeal.

Days after the ruling Depp announced he had been asked by Warner Brothers to resign from his role in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts.

He is also currently embroiled in a separate libel case in the US, having sued Heard personally over a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece in which she said she was the victim of domestic abuse but did not mention the actor by name.

PA Media