John Williams gives surprise performance at US premiere of Indiana Jones 5

Veteran composer John Williams gave a surprise performance at the US premiere of the fifth Indiana Jones film (Hyperstar/Alamy/PA)

Veteran composer John Williams delighted the audience at the Los Angeles premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny with a surprise live performance.

The 91-year-old played several pieces from the film’s score, accompanied by a full orchestra, ahead of a screening at the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday.

Williams was introduced by director Steven Spielberg, who described him as “the glue” that holds the franchise together, having scored all five of the films.

“(This is) the person who is the glue to all five of these films – that gave us all of our rhythm and all of our melody – the great maestro John Williams,” he said.

John Williams was described by director Steven Spielberg as ‘the glue’ that holds the Indiana Jones franchise together (Alamy/PA)

A curtain behind Spielberg then lifted to reveal Williams and the musicians, which prompted a standing ovation.

Williams later thanked the audience and said each individual member of the orchestra is “a great virtuoso in their own right”.

“It is a joy to be with you today with our orchestra,” he said.

“I love it because you will hear the orchestra all through this marvellous movie… and hear their brilliant playing.

“Each one is a great virtuoso in their own right and you can see them here today and discover that they are actually people.

“So to bring all of these forces together with all of you, what a treat.”

Steven Spielberg introduced John Williams and a full orchestra ahead of the screening (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Williams added that there is a “tradition” of writing specific themes for the “leading lady” of the Indiana Jones films, and that he had composed one for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays Helena Shaw in the latest instalment.

“Indy has his music and all the various moods he has, and his action scenes and comedy – his music is always there,” Williams said.

“The other tradition we have is that we always have a theme for the heroine of the leading lady – in this film we have Phoebe Waller-Bridge.”

He added that the music for Waller-Bridge is “reminiscent of the ’40s and ’50s – old Hollywood”.

“This is all about Phoebe, not all parts of her but some of her,” he said, before playing the piece.

As well as Indiana Jones, Williams has scored some of Hollywood’s other famous franchises, including Jurassic Park and Star Wars.