John David Washington fights to stop World War 3 in time-bending Tenet trailer

John David Washington fights to stop the breakout of World War Three in a new time-bending trailer for Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated action film Tenet (Ian West/PA)

John David Washington fights to stop the breakout of World War Three in a new time-bending trailer for Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated blockbuster Tenet.

The action-packed teaser debuted within the wildly popular video game Fortnite and shed some light on the movie’s take on the world of international espionage.

Washington and his apparent partner – played by Robert Pattinson – are working to stop the breakout of a global conflict and “something worse” than Armageddon.

From Director Christopher Nolan. #TENET, coming to theaters. Watch the new trailer now. pic.twitter.com/qKoPRyHcLE — TENET (@TENETFilm) May 22, 2020

As with many of Nolan’s films, time is a central theme of Tenet, with events seeming to play out in reverse.

While initial reaction to the trailer was positive, worried fans noticed there was no sign of the movie’s planned July 17 release date.

Instead the trailer only stated it was “coming to theatres,” raising fears it could become the latest major Hollywood film to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

If Tenet were to be delayed, it would be a hammer blow to the ailing theatre industry which is desperate for a blockbuster release to entice fans back to the cinema.

Cinemas have been closed around the world in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19.

As well as Washington and Pattinson, Tenet features an all-star cast including Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Clemence Poesy and Nolan regular Sir Michael Cain.

British director Nolan is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Hollywood. His other released include The Prestige, Dunkirk, Inception and The Dark Knight trilogy.

PA Media