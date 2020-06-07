John Boyega thanks fans for ‘love and support’ following his protest speech

John Boyega has thanked fans for the “love and support” they have shown him following his speech to Black Lives matters protesters.

The Star Wars actor made an emotional speech in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday, telling the crowd he was speaking “from the heart”.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Boyega said he is excited to see an “awakening” happening.

He wrote: “I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few days, although nothing I have done is for praise, or is truly even enough, in the grand scheme of things.

“This is an intense time for our community, and the most important thing is for us to maintain momentum and not lose sight of how critical it is to pursue long-term solutions and commitments, for the sake of our generation, and the next.”

He said that he is “excited to see an awakening happening in all of us”, adding: “I’ll continue to use my platform to fight against the injustices and inequalities in our community, no matter what.”

In his speech to demonstrators earlier this week, Boyega urged them to remain peaceful.

He added: “It is very, very important that we keep control of this moment. That we make this as peaceful and as organised as possible.

“Because they want us to mess up, they want us to be disorganised, but not today.”

