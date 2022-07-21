John Boyega holds tense negotiations with Michael K Williams in Breaking trailer

John Boyega engages in tense and emotional negotiations with the late Michael K Williams in the new trailer for upcoming film Breaking.

Boyega plays Lance Corporal Brian Brown-Easley who holds members of the public hostage inside a US bank to get the attention of the world’s media.

The film is based on the true story of Brown-Easley and his difficult transition back to civilian life.

When the veteran’s disability check fails to materialise from Veterans Affairs, he finds himself on the brink of homelessness and breaking his daughter’s heart.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

With no other options he walks into a Wells Fargo Bank and declares “I’ve got a bomb”.

Williams, who died last September from a drugs overdose aged 54, plays police officer Eli Bernard.

In the trailer, released on Wednesday, Boyega tells Williams: “I need everyone to see what is happening here, I need the fire trucks, I need the news cameras”.

“What do I need to do to get the attention I need, right now?” he screams down the phone.

Williams responds calmly: “We’re going to work this out, brother to brother.”

Expand Close M2T3A6 New York, USA. 7th Feb, 2018. Michael K. Williams attends the 2018 amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani Wall Street on February 7, 2018 in New York City. Credit: Erik Pendzich/Alamy Live News / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp M2T3A6 New York, USA. 7th Feb, 2018. Michael K. Williams attends the 2018 amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani Wall Street on February 7, 2018 in New York City. Credit: Erik Pendzich/Alamy Live News

Captioning the video, shared to Twitter, Boyega thanked Williams for “joining us on this journey”.

Video of the Day

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 ESPY awards in Los Angeles, he said it had been “incredible” to have the actor on the project.

He previously revealed that he had requested to work with The Wire star personally and that Williams had brought “good energy” to the film.

Breaking was awarded the jury prize for best ensemble cast at the 2022 Sundance film festival when it debuted at the festival in January.

The cast also includes Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton, Olivia Washington and Selenis Leyva.

The film is yet to be given a release date.