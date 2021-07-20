| 15.6°C Dublin

Jodie Comer refuses to be silenced in teaser for Ridley Scott epic The Last Duel

The film, which also stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver, is set for release in October.

Jodie Comer refuses to be silenced in the trailer for Sir Ridley Scott&rsquo;s eagerly awaited historical epic The Last Duel (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Close

Jodie Comer refuses to be silenced in the trailer for Sir Ridley Scott&rsquo;s eagerly awaited historical epic The Last Duel (Niall Carson/PA)

Jodie Comer refuses to be silenced in the trailer for Sir Ridley Scott’s eagerly awaited historical epic The Last Duel (Niall Carson/PA)

Jodie Comer refuses to be silenced in the trailer for Sir Ridley Scott’s eagerly awaited historical epic The Last Duel (Niall Carson/PA)

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jodie Comer refuses to be silenced in the trailer for Sir Ridley Scott’s eagerly awaited historical epic The Last Duel.

The Liverpool-born actress, 28, stars as a noblewoman in 14th century France who alleges she was raped by her husband’s best friend.

Her husband, the knight Jean de Carrouges played by Matt Damon, then challenges Adam Driver’s alleged attacker to what was the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

“I was a good wife and then was judged and shamed by my country,” Comer says in the trailer. “I say before all of you – I spoke the truth.”

Driver’s character claims the allegation is false, while Comer is told “the truth does not matter – there is only the power of man”.

Threatened with being burned alive for false testimony, Comer’s  Marguerite de Carrouges insists: “I will not be silent.”

Matt Damon was pictured on the set of The Last Duel at Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Close

Matt Damon was pictured on the set of The Last Duel at Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary (Niall Carson/PA)

Matt Damon was pictured on the set of The Last Duel at Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary (Niall Carson/PA)

Matt Damon was pictured on the set of The Last Duel at Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary (Niall Carson/PA)

Ben Affleck, who wrote the screenplay alongside Damon and  Nicole Holofcener, stars in a supporting role and appears in the trailer with a blonde buzzcut.

The Last Duel was originally set to be released in December last year before the pandemic upended the Hollywood release calendar.

Entertainment Newsletter

From Eurovision to Love Island, our free newsletter brings you our best features and interviews from the world of entertainment every week.

This field is required

It is now set for release on October 15.

Most Watched

Privacy