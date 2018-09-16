Entertainment Movies

Sunday 16 September 2018

Joaquin Phoenix seen as the Joker in first look image

The actor will play the Batman villain in an origins film.

Joaquin Phoenix will play the Joker (PA)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Joaquin Phoenix has been pictured as the Joker for the first time.

The US actor, 43, is set to play the Batman baddie in an as-yet-untitled film.

Film-maker Todd Phillips, who is directing the movie, shared the first look image on Instagram on Sunday night.

It shows Phoenix with longish hair and a drab jacket and is captioned simply: “Arthur.”

The film will look at the character’s origins. Previous reports suggested he will be a stand-up comic who turns to crime after his career fails to take off.

The Joker film is due to be unveiled in 2019.

