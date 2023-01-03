Jeremy Renner thanks fans for ‘kind words’ following accident near US home

Jeremy Renner arrives for a special screening of Marvel Studio’s Hawkeye, at the Curzon Hoxton. Picture date: Thursday November 11, 2021.

Actor Jeremy Renner has thanked fans for their “kind words” in a social media post from his hospital bed two days after he was seriously injured in an accident near his US home.

The 51-year-old Marvel star said he was “too messed up to type” as he shared a picture on his official Instagram page.

“Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he wrote.

Renner was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” in an accident near the Mount Rose Highway, which links Lake Tahoe and south Reno, straddling the Nevada-California border.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Renner was helping a family member, whose vehicle had become stuck in heavy snow, when the incident occurred.

Sheriff Balaam said the Sheriff’s office had received a call at 8.55am following reports of a crash involving a SnowCat plowing machine and a civilian.

He added that there was no signs of “any foul play” and that the incident had been a “tragic accident”.

“Based on our investigation, Mr Renner’s personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home,” Sheriff Balaam told the news conference.

“Mr Renner went to retrieve his… SnowCat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment, weighing at least 14,330 pounds, in an effort to get his vehicle moving.”

Sheriff Balaam said that after successfully freeing his vehicle, Renner had got out to speak with the family member when the SnowCat had begun to roll.

Renner had attempted to get back into the machine, at which point he was run over, he added.

The two-time Oscar nominee is well-known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has also featured in films including The Hurt Locker, American Hustle, and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

Jeremy Renner starred in Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Whatsapp Jeremy Renner starred in Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

He also stars in the Paramount+ series The Mayor Of Kingstown, with the second series set to premiere on the service in the UK on January 16.

In a statement provided to the PA news agency, Renner’s publicist said: “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”