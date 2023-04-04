Jennifer Saunders claims Home Secretary blocked her on Twitter
The Absolutely Fabulous star said she discovered the alleged move by Suella Braverman during the Conservative leadership contest.
Jennifer Saunders has claimed Suella Braverman blocked her on Twitter despite having “never done” anything to the Home Secretary.
The Absolutely Fabulous star, 64, said she discovered the alleged move during the Conservative leadership contest when she researched the candidates on the social media platform.
I’ve never done nothing. I don't even say anything on Twitter
Jennifer Saunders
Saunders told Kathy Burke on her podcast Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake: “The only person I’m blocked with, and this is a really weird one, is when they had the leadership contest for the Tory party, the name Suella Braverman (came up) and I thought, ‘I don’t know who this is’.
“So I wondered if she’s on Twitter, I’ll see what she’s like, what she does, you know? Blocked. I was blocked.
“I’ve never Googled her before, I’ve never done nothing. I don’t even say anything on Twitter.”
Saunders rose to fame alongside friend and comedy partner Dawn French, with whom she co-wrote and starred in sketch show French And Saunders.
The actress received further acclaim in the 1990s for writing and playing Edina Monsoon in her sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.
Comedian and actress Burke also claimed that TV presenter Piers Morgan had blocked her after she poked fun at him for falling for a hoax death announcement on Twitter.
In 2016, a rumour circulated on social media that TV presenter Tony Hart had died, but his death had been in 2009.
Morgan was quick to pay tribute to Hart on Twitter but later had to apologise for falling for the hoax.
Burke said: “I think I just replied and laughed, then he had a go at me and said this is ‘terribly disrespectful’ and this isn’t funny.
“I just said, ‘yes, it is’. Then the next thing – blocked. I got blocked for laughing at his stupid mistake.”
Ms Braverman and Morgan have been contacted for comment.
Latest Movies
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a father
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
The Academy announces dates for the 2024 Oscars
Katie Edwards: Just like Scarlett Johansson, it took me years to realise what I needed from a relationship
Matthew Perry says Keanu Reeves references will be removed from memoir: ‘It was just stupid’
James Gunn describes completing Guardians Of The Galaxy trilogy as ‘big relief’
Chris Pratt describes filming Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 as ‘real challenge’
Paul Rudd drinks beer and sings chants with fans at Wrexham pub
Alan Sugar approaches Tetris scriptwriter about ‘exciting movie project’
Zara Devlin on playing Ann Lovett: ‘I remember lying in the grotto on the stones, sometimes it would be pouring rain. I could feel, at times, her presence there’
Top Stories
Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Bench warrant issued for man who sold passport used by Daniel Kinahan
Latest NewsMore
Lawyer claims to have ‘smoking gun proof’ that Ed Sheeran copied Marvin Gaye song
Allegations of ‘suspicious’ articles in Duke of Sussex statement
Bench warrant issued for man who sold passport used by Daniel Kinahan
Britain’s Prince Harry says press intrusion led to ‘bouts of depression and paranoia’
Lawyer claims to have ‘smoking gun proof’ Ed Sheeran copied Marvin Gaye song
Daniel Radcliffe’s long-term partner Erin Darke ‘gives birth to their first child’
Ireland to face Croatia and Luxembourg in bid to make European Basketball Championships
Ronan Keating to run 100km in support of cancer charity on 25th anniversary of mum’s death
Actress Denise Gough opens up about how acting 'kept her alive'
Lead vocal tracks in popular music ‘got quieter over the years’