Jennifer Saunders claims Home Secretary blocked her on Twitter

Jennifer Saunders has claimed Suella Braverman blocked her on Twitter despite having “never done” anything to the Home Secretary.

The Absolutely Fabulous star, 64, said she discovered the alleged move during the Conservative leadership contest when she researched the candidates on the social media platform.

I’ve never done nothing. I don't even say anything on Twitter Jennifer Saunders

Saunders told Kathy Burke on her podcast Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake: “The only person I’m blocked with, and this is a really weird one, is when they had the leadership contest for the Tory party, the name Suella Braverman (came up) and I thought, ‘I don’t know who this is’.

“So I wondered if she’s on Twitter, I’ll see what she’s like, what she does, you know? Blocked. I was blocked.

“I’ve never Googled her before, I’ve never done nothing. I don’t even say anything on Twitter.”

Saunders rose to fame alongside friend and comedy partner Dawn French, with whom she co-wrote and starred in sketch show French And Saunders.

The actress received further acclaim in the 1990s for writing and playing Edina Monsoon in her sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

Comedian and actress Burke also claimed that TV presenter Piers Morgan had blocked her after she poked fun at him for falling for a hoax death announcement on Twitter.

In 2016, a rumour circulated on social media that TV presenter Tony Hart had died, but his death had been in 2009.

Morgan was quick to pay tribute to Hart on Twitter but later had to apologise for falling for the hoax.

Burke said: “I think I just replied and laughed, then he had a go at me and said this is ‘terribly disrespectful’ and this isn’t funny.

“I just said, ‘yes, it is’. Then the next thing – blocked. I got blocked for laughing at his stupid mistake.”

Ms Braverman and Morgan have been contacted for comment.