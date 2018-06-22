Jennifer Lopez urges fans to fight against controversial US child migrants policy

Jennifer Lopez has made an impassioned plea urging her fans to fight against the United States’ policy of separating immigrant children from parents being detained for illegally entering the country.

President Donald Trump agreed to stop the controversial practice in the face of mounting international criticism and now politicians are set to vote on new measures aimed at halting the separations.

“I feel we will never forget this moment in time. Bearing witness to these atrocities and that’s what they are, I can say for sure, remaining silent is not an option.” She added: “As a Latino, and as you know very well, a proud Bronx born Puerto Rican American, we and the people of all different races, roots, and culture have enriched this country. But the recent rhetoric and constant dismissal of what we bring to the table has to stop. This is about basic human rights and decency.”

The singer and actress urged her followers to contact their congressman before adding: “I also want you to remain hopeful—hold fast to hope, faith and Love. ITS ALL IN OUR HANDS.” “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018 On Thursday, Mr Trump’s wife, Melania, was criticised for wearing a jacket that read “I really don’t care, do u?” on her way to visit a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

Mr Trump said his wife was attacking the news media with the garment.

Press Association