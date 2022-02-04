Jennifer Lopez learnt to keep parts of personal life away from public scrutiny

Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez said she has an “obligation” to share some details of her personal life but has learnt to protect “sacred” parts from the public eye.

The actress and singer, 52, said learning what segments of her private life to share with the world had been a “real journey”.

Lopez and award-winning actor and director Ben Affleck, 49, sent the rumour mill into overdrive last May when they were spotted together in Montana.

Stacked show today. We’ve got @wallowsmusic covering New Music Daily with “Especially You”, a World First from @tommyrichmann, and a chat with @jlo about “Marry Me”. Tap in @applemusic pic.twitter.com/iDpkDSGzda — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) February 3, 2022

The pair, known collectively as “Bennifer”, were one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples before breaking up in 2004.

Last year, they confirmed they had rekindled their relationship after nearly two decades, with Lopez confirming they were back together in a post for her 52nd birthday in July.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about her personal life, Lopez said: “It is more of a protection. It’s more of a kind of learning along the way, what to keep sacred and what to share.

“Because unfortunately, when you… are fortunate enough to become successful in this business, which is a rare thing – and I see that as a blessing – you wind up really having somewhat of a responsibility and obligation to share a little bit of your life.

“You are sharing your life, right? There is that responsibility.

“But how do you do that in a way that doesn’t kind of crush your soul and put all of the special things out there to be stepped on? And so you have to learn.”

Lopez’s past relationships include a 10-year marriage to singer Marc Anthony, who she divorced in 2014, and time with former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez, before they split in April last year.

The actress said she now decides which parts of her private life to share and what to “keep”.

Lopez added: “And that… for me – who’s been in the public eye for many, many years longer than I’d like to admit – has been a real journey.

“A real lesson along the way of making mistakes there and then realising, OK, well, I’m going to do it this way this time.”